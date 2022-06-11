Stuck At Today’s Wordle? Here Are Clues, Hints, And Answer For Wordle 357 For June 11 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

If you have been playing Wordle, the challenge for today, June 11, will be quite tricky and easy at the same time. This is why we have brought in a couple of hints and clues to make Wordle 357 a bit easier. The final answer for Wordle 357 for June 11 is also mentioned below.

Wordle 357 Hints For June 11

Here are a couple of hints and clues for Wordle 357 for June 11:

Hint 1: Wordle 357 has two vowels, and one of them is repeated twice

Hint 2: This vowel is O, which comes together and makes Wordle 357 an 'OO' word

Hint 3: Wordle 357 starts with the letter G

Hint 4: Wordle 357 ends with a vowel, which is E

Hint 5: Wordle 357 answer for June 11 is a waterbird with a broad gill, webbed feet, and a long neck. The word can also be used informally to indicate a foolish person.

Wordle 357 For June 11: Tips And Tricks

If you're new to the Wordle gaming segment, you should know that these clues mentioned are for The New York Times Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. You can access the game on your browser or by simply clicking this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each.

You can start by entering a five-letter word. One can pick the hints mentioned above for their first word. Generally, it's advised to avoid letters like Q, Z, and X as these are quite rare. On the other hand, it's best to include vowels like A, E, and I. Once you enter the first word, those letters will now change color to green, yellow, and grey.

Here, green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Yellow means that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, grey indicates that the letter isn't there in the word at all. If you've already tried a few attempts, the aforementioned hints might help you find the word.

Wordle 357 Answer For June 11

The final hint might have given away the answer for you. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 357 answer for June 11 is GOOSE!

