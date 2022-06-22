Wordle 368 Answer For June 22: Hints, Clues, And Answer For Today’s Tricky Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 368 is here for June 22, bringing in a rather tricky word. When you compare it with yesterday's Wordle, the Wordle 368 for June 22 is quite challenging. For the same, we've provided a few hints and clues to make it easy. Plus, the final answer for Wordle 368 is also provided here.

How To Play Wordle 368?

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you might already know the tips and tricks of the game. But if you're new to the gaming specter, here's a glimpse of how to play this popular game. Firstly, one should note that these hints are for The New York Times Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. You can access it on your browser via this link.

The game now opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you include letters from the below-mentioned hints for Wordle 368.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle 368 Hints For June 22

Here are a couple of hints and clues to play Wordle 368:

Hint 1: Wordle 368 includes two vowels, which are A and U

Hint 2: Wordle 368 starts with the letter A

Hint 3: Wordle 368 ends with the letter L

Hint 4: Wordle 368 answer is a word that's used to describe something ghastly or terrible. It can also be used to describe something disgusting.

Wordle 368 Answer For June 22

The final hint might have made it easy for you to guess the Wordle 368 answer. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 368 answer for June 22 is AWFUL!

Best Mobiles in India