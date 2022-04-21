Just In
Wordle Answer For April 21: Wordle 306 Hints, Clues For April 21’s Tricky Riddle
The Wordle daily challenge is here from The New York Times. The Wordle 306 for April 21 is available now, bringing in a tricky, challenging riddle to gamers. We have provided a few clues and hints to make Wordle 306 a bit easy. In case you're still having trouble, we've also mentioned the answer for Wordle 306 for April 16.
Wordle 306 Hints For April 21
Here are a couple of clues and hints for Wordle 306 for April 21:
Hint 1: Wordle 306 starts with a vowel, which is O
Hint 2: Wordle 306 includes three vowels in total, which are O, I, and E
Hint 3: Wordle 306 also ends with a vowel, which is E
Hint 4: Wordle 306 answer is a word that's commonly used in chemistry to describe base metals
Wordle 306: Basic Guidelines
The above-mentioned clues might have made Wordle 306 answer a bit easy for you. That said, if you're new to the gaming spectrum, here are a few basic guidelines to follow. To note, the game mentioned here is for The New York Times Wordle, which can be accessed on your browser or by simply clicking this link.
Once you access the Wordle challenge, you can start by entering any five-letter word. Your first five-letter word should include two or three vowels like A, I, and E. It's generally advised to avoid letters like V, Z, X, and Q in your first guess. However, in Wordle 306, you will have to enter one of the letters we just asked you to avoid!
Once you enter the first word, the letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Lastly, green confirms that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final answer.
Wordle 306 Answer For April 21
The Wordle 306 answer for April 21 is quite tricky. The answer to today's Wordle is OXIDE!
