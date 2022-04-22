Just In
- 20 min ago SBI Users Beware! Bank Warns Not To Answer Calls From These Numbers
- 1 hr ago Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Quiz Answers: Win Redmi Smartphone
- 4 hrs ago Amazon AMD Performance Sale: Discount Offers On Best AMD Processor Laptops
- 14 hrs ago OnePlus 10 Specifications Leaked: Fast Charging And Smaller Battery Than OnePlus 10 Pro
Don't Miss
- Sports Portuguese GP: Stage set for Portimao rollercoaster
- News SBI issues list of numbers its customers should avoid picking up
- Movies Ajay Devgn Says Filmmaking Is Tougher Now As Compared To 90s; 'Everyone's A Critic, There's Too Much Pressure'
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Rates On April 22, 2022
- Education Karnataka Class 12 Exams 2022: Tips To Score Well In Karnataka PU Exams, Download Revised Exam Date Sheet
- Automobiles Datsun Discontinued From India, Russia & Indonesia: India Becomes First & Last Country For Datsun
- Lifestyle What Is Wilson's Disease? Diagnosed 8-Year-Old Undergoes Liver Transplant While In Coma
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In India
Wordle Answer For April 22: Hints, Clues For Wordle 307 For Today’s Tricky Challenge
Wordle challenges can be mind-boggling and head-scratching at times. This happens especially when you're coming towards the end of the six chances given! In comparison, the Wordle 307 for April 22 is quite easy. We have listed a couple of clues and hints to make the challenge a little less difficult. Plus, the Wordle answer is also mentioned below.
Wordle 307 Hints For April 22
Here are some clues for Wordle 307:
Hint 1: Wordle 307 starts with the letter P
Hint 2: Wordle 307 includes a single vowel, which is A
Hint 3: Wordle 307 for April 22 is a word that resonates with Earth Day. The final answer is a living being, which produces oxygen for us to breathe!
Wordle 307: Basic Guidelines
The above-mentioned clues might have made Wordle 307 challenge quite easy! Yet, there are a few basic principles that one needs to follow while playing Wordle. Firstly, one should note that the Wordle 307 mentioned here is for The New York Times Wordle challenge. You can access it on your browser or simply click on this link.
The game opens to six rows with five blocks each. You can start by entering any five-letter word. The letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Lastly, green confirms that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place.
Another basic rule to follow is to enter your first word with vowels like A, E, and I. It's best to avoid letters like Z, X, and Q as these are quite rare. Based on the colors, one needs to arrive at the final answer in six chances.
Wordle 307 Answer For April 22
These hints and rules might have made it easy for your to guess Wordle 307 answer for April 22. In case you're still finding it difficult, worry not. The Wordle 307 answer for April 22 is PLANT! The challenge is comparatively easy, but we expect tomorrow's Wordle to be tricky and challenging.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999