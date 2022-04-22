Wordle Answer For April 22: Hints, Clues For Wordle 307 For Today’s Tricky Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle challenges can be mind-boggling and head-scratching at times. This happens especially when you're coming towards the end of the six chances given! In comparison, the Wordle 307 for April 22 is quite easy. We have listed a couple of clues and hints to make the challenge a little less difficult. Plus, the Wordle answer is also mentioned below.

Wordle 307 Hints For April 22

Here are some clues for Wordle 307:

Hint 1: Wordle 307 starts with the letter P

Hint 2: Wordle 307 includes a single vowel, which is A

Hint 3: Wordle 307 for April 22 is a word that resonates with Earth Day. The final answer is a living being, which produces oxygen for us to breathe!

Wordle 307: Basic Guidelines

The above-mentioned clues might have made Wordle 307 challenge quite easy! Yet, there are a few basic principles that one needs to follow while playing Wordle. Firstly, one should note that the Wordle 307 mentioned here is for The New York Times Wordle challenge. You can access it on your browser or simply click on this link.

The game opens to six rows with five blocks each. You can start by entering any five-letter word. The letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Lastly, green confirms that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place.

Another basic rule to follow is to enter your first word with vowels like A, E, and I. It's best to avoid letters like Z, X, and Q as these are quite rare. Based on the colors, one needs to arrive at the final answer in six chances.

Wordle 307 Answer For April 22

These hints and rules might have made it easy for your to guess Wordle 307 answer for April 22. In case you're still finding it difficult, worry not. The Wordle 307 answer for April 22 is PLANT! The challenge is comparatively easy, but we expect tomorrow's Wordle to be tricky and challenging.

