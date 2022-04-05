Wordle Answer For April 5: Hints, Clues For Wordle 290 For Today’s Tricky Word News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle daily challenge for April 5 is available now, bringing in the next set of tricky challenges. When compared to previous Wordle daily challenges, the Wordle 290 for April 5 is quite challenging. We have listed some clues and hints for the same, aiming to make it easier for you. We've also given away the answer in case you're unable to solve it.

Wordle 290 Hints For April 5

Here are some of the hints and clues to guess the Wordle 290 for April 5:

Hint 1: Wordle 290 has a single vowel, which is A

Hint 2: More importantly, A is repeated twice in Wordle 290, which is the tricky part

Hint 3: Wordle 290 starts with the letter N

Hint 4: Wordle 290 is a word that's generally associated with birth, including the place and time of birth

Wordle 290 Rules Of The Game

The aforementioned clues might have Wordle 290 easy for you. However, if you're new to the world of Wordles, then you need to understand the basic concept of the game. Firstly, there are several Wordle apps on Google Play and App Store. Here, we've mentioned Wordle's daily challenge from The New York Times, which you can play by clicking this link.

The game opens to six rows with five blocks each. Gamers can start by guessing any five-letter word. Sometimes, one letter is repeated twice, just like today's word. Once you enter the first word, the letters will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

Grey indicates the letter is NOT present in the final word whereas yellow suggests it's present in the final word but at the wrong place. Green is the indication that the letter is in the right place in the final word. Based on this, gamers need to build up to the right answer.

Wordle 290 Answer For April 5

If you have trouble guessing the final answer for Wordle 290 for April 5, worry not. We've got you covered to maintain your winning streak. The Wordle 290 answer for April 5 is NATAL! As you can see, this is a slightly tricky word, but can be done with just the right guess!

Best Mobiles in India