    Wordle Answer For August 6: Hints To Guess This A-Starting Wordle Challenge

    Wordle answer for August 6 is out now. When compared to previous riddles, the Wordle for today is quite tricky and challenging. For one, the Wordle for August 6 begins with a vowel, making it hard to guess in the first few attempts. Here are some additional clues and hints to make Wordle answer for today a bit easy.

     
    Wordle Answer For August 6: Hints, Clues For Today's Wordle

    Wordle For August 6 Explained

    If you're new to the Wordle gaming segment, we're talking about the internet sensation - The NYT Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. You can access the Wordle for August 6 with this link. One of the first things to understand about it is that Wordle is mainly a guessing game.

    It opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints provided here.

    Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

    Wordle Hints For August 6

    Here are a few hints to make Wordle for August 6 a bit easy:

    Hint 1: Wordle for August 6 includes three vowels, which are A, E, and I

    Hint 2: Wordle for August 6 begins with one of these vowels, which is A

    Hint 3: Wordle for August 6 ends with the letter N

     

    Hint 4: Wordle for August 6 is synonymous with ET, something that's out of this world and foreign.

    Wordle Answer For August 6

    The final hint might have made it easy for you to guess the Wordle for August 6. If you still didn't get it, worry now. The Wordle answer for August 6 is ALIEN!

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 8:52 [IST]
