Wordle Answer For July 15: Can You Guess This Double E Answer For Wordle 391

Wordle 391 for July 15 is available now. Interestingly, the final answer for today has a single vowel, which is repeated twice. We have provided a few hints and clues for the wordle challenge today. The final answer for Wordle 391 is also mentioned here.

Wordle 391 Hints For July 15

Here are a few hints and clues for Wordle 391 for July 15:

Hint 1: Wordle 391 has a single vowel, which is E

Hint 2: The vowel E is repeated twice in Wordle 391

Hint 3: Wordle 391 starts with the letter W

Hint 4: Wordle 391 ends with the letter E

Hint 5: Wordle 391 answer for July 15 is commonly used as a verb but can also be a noun. As a verb, the Wordle 391 answer means to squeeze, cram, or even crush. As a noun, the Wordle 391 answer is a wooden piece with a thick end with a tapering edge that's used to separate two objects or parts of an object.

Hint 6: Did the previous hint confuse you? The Wordle 391 answer is also a popular potato-based dish in the modern context!

Wordle 391 Answer For July 15

The final hint might have helped you guess the Wordle 391 answer for July 15. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 391 answer for today is WEDGE!

Wordle Challenges: Tips And Tricks

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you already know the basics. But if you're new to the gaming segment, here are a few tips and tricks to play the popular game. Firstly, the challenge mentioned here is from The New York Times, which you can access on your mobile browser or via this link.

When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

