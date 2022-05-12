Wordle Answer For May 12: Wordle 327 Hints, Clues For Tricky Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle is an interesting game, which has not become an internet sensation. If you're a pro-wordle gamer, today's Wordle 327 challenge will be a bit easy. We have also provided a couple of hints and clues for Wordle 327. Additionally, the Wordle 327 answer for today is also given below.

Wordle 327 Hints For May 12

Here are some clues for Wordle 327 for May 12. But before that, let's take a look at how the game is played and what are the best tricks to win a Wordle game.

Step 1: Firstly, the Wordle challenge mentioned here is for The New York Times, which is updated every day. You can access it by clicking this link

Step 2: The game starts with six rows along and the alphabet box below.

Step 3: You can start by entering any five-letter word.

Step 4: It's best to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first word and best to include vowels like A, E, and I.

Step 5: Once you enter your first word, the letters in that word will change color to either grey, yellow, or green

Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these changing colors, gamers need to arrive at the final word.

Wordle 327 Clues For May 12

Here are some additional clues for Wordle 327 for May 12

Hint 1: Wordle 327 includes a single vowel, which is U

Hint 2: Wordle 327 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 327 ends with the letter G

Hint 4: Wordle 327 answer for May 12 is the past participle and the past tense of the word sling!

Wordle 327 Answer For May 12

The final hint for Wordle 327 might have revealed the answer for you! If you didn't get it, worry not as we've provided the answer right here. The Wordle 327 answer for May 12 is SLUNG!

Best Mobiles in India