Wordle Answer For May 6: Hints, Clues For Wordle 320 For Today

Wordle for May 6 is available now, bringing a comparatively easy word for gamers. Wordle challenges can often be head-scratching and mind-boggling. But when compared to previous such challenges, the Wordle 320 for May 6 is a tad bit easy. Despite this, we needed a couple of attempts to decipher it!

Wordle 320 Hints For May 6

We have made Wordle 320 for May 6 a tad bit easier. We have brought in a couple of clues and hints to make the challenge a bit less challenging. Here are some hints for the same:

Hint 1: Wordle 320 includes two vowels, A and E

Hint 2: Wordle 320 starts with the letter B

Hint 3: Wordle 320 ends with the letter E

Hint 4: Wordle 320 answer for May 6 is an identification tool, which is often worn in metal, cloth, or even plastic. This Wordle answer for today is an object that's generally worn by the military and school children across the world!

Wordle 320 Answer For May 6

The final clue might have made it easy for you to guess the Wordle answer for today. Or in the worst-case scenario, it might have confused you even more! Before we reveal the final answer, let's take a look at the basic Wordle rules and guidelines, which might further help you in future challenges. To note, The New York Times wordle challenge can be accessed with this link.

The game consists of six rows for the six attempts you get to arrive at the final answer. You can start by entering any five-letter word from the alphabet box given below. It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I, and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first word. Once you enter your first word, the letters in that word will change color to either yellow, green, or grey.

Yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place, and green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Based on these clues, one needs to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

The Wordle answer for today is BADGE!

