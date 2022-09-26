ENGLISH

    Wordle Answer for September 26: Hints and Clues to Guess Today's Tricky Wordle

    By
    |
    Wordle Answer for September 26: All You Need to Know

    Wordle is a popular internet-based game, bringing in mind-boggling puzzles every day. The Wordle for today, September 26, can be quite tricky. If you're new to the Wordle gaming segment, here are some clues and hints to make the game a tad bit easy.

     

    Before we dive into the details of today's Wordle, let's take a look at how to play the game. Firstly, gamers should note that we're talking about The New York Times Wordle game that's updated every day. One can access today's Wordle with this link.

    How to Play Wordle?

    Wordle is a guessing game where one is required to find out the correct five-letter word. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each, along with the alphabet box. One can start by entering any five-letter word. It's generally advised to include letters like A and E in your first guess as these are quite common.

    Words with letters like Q, Z, and X are quite rare and should be avoided on the first try. You can also make use of the hints and clues mentioned below for the Wordle of September 26. Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey.

    Yellow suggests it's in the final word but in the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final Wordle answer. Your stats can be improved with the lesser number of attempts you take.

     
    Wordle Answer for September 26: All You Need to Know

    Wordle Hints for September 26

    Here are a few clues and hints for Wordle for September 26:

    Hint 1: Today's Wordle includes a single vowel, which is I

    Hint 2: Wordle for September 26 starts with the letter B and ends with the letter K

    Hint 3: The Wordle answer for today is generally used synonymously with quick, swift, and fast-paced. This five-letter word is commonly used to define a type of walk

    Wordle Answer for September 26

    The final clue mentioned above might have helped you guess the Wordle answer for today. But if you're still in doubt, worry not. The Wordle answer for September 26 is BRISK!

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 8:40 [IST]
