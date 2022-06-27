Wordle 373 For June 27: What Is Today’s Wordle? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 373 for June 27 is available now, bringing in a rather tricky word to solve. When compared to yesterday's or other previous Wordles, the Wordle 373 for today is quite tricky for a few reasons. For the same, we've provided a few hints, tips, and clues. Also, the Wordle 373 answer for June 27 is provided here.

What Is Today's Wordle?

Like always, open The New York Times Wordle challenge on your browser or via this link. You can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you include letters from the below-mentioned hints for Wordle 373.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle 373 Hints For June 27

We have provided a couple of hints and clues for Wordle 373 for June 27.

Hint 1: Wordle 373 includes two vowels, which are E and O

Hint 2: Wordle 373 starts with the letter R

Hint 3: Wordle 373 ends with a vowel, which is O

Hint 4: Also, the letter R is repeated twice in Wordle 373

Hint 5: Wordle 373 answer for today is a word that describes the yesteryear's era. More often, this word is a theme for parties and is often highlighted in fashion and music.

Wordle 373 Answer For June 27

The final hint might have revealed today's Wordle answer. If you still couldn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 373 answer for June 27 is RETRO! Today's Wordle is quite tricky as R is repeated twice and the word ends with a vowel, which is O. This would make guessing the word a bit challenging.

