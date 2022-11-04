ENGLISH

    Wordle Answer For November 4; Can You Crack Today’s Challenge?

    Wordle is one of the most popular casual games with millions of players across the world. Whether you've been playing Wordle for a while or just beginning to explore the game, you might find today's challenge a bit tricky. Here are some clues and hints to help make it easy. We've also listed the final answer here to help maintain your streak!

     

    Before diving into today's hints and clues, let's take a look at the basic rules of Wordle. Firstly, we're talking about The New York Times Wordle challenge that's updated every day. Gamers can access the game on their web browser, and even create an account to keep a record of their stats.

    Wordle Tips And Tricks

    Once you open the game, you'll find six rows with five blocks in each row. The six rows give users six chances to guess the correct Wordle answer. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word by choosing from the alphabet box below. It's generally advised to include letters like A, E, R, L, S, or T in their first attempt.

    Words with the letters Q, Z, and X are quite rare and should be avoided. Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that this letter isn't in the final answer, so you can avoid using it again.

    Yellow suggests that the letter is in the final answer but is currently in the wrong place. So, you can reshuffle and find words where these letters can be placed in different places. Lastly, green indicates that the letter is in the final answer and also at the right place, helping you to build the Wordle answer around it.

     

    Wordle Hints for November 4

    Here are a couple of hints to help solve today's Wordle challenge:

    Hint 1: Wordle 503 begins with the letter P

    Hint 2: Today's Wordle ends with the letter O

    Hint 3: The letter O is the only vowel and it's repeated twice

    Hint 4: The Wordle answer for today is synonymous with a picture or image, which is most commonly taken with a camera

    Wordle Answer for Today

    The final hint might have helped you solve the Wordle challenge for today. If you still didn't get it, worry not! The Wordle answer for November 4 is PHOTO!

    Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:55 [IST]
    X