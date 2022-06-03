Wordle Answer Today: Hints, Clues For Wordle 349 For June 3 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 349 is here now, giving gamers another head-scratching experience to crack the tricky word. While it might seem a routine and regular word, guessing it while playing Wordle can be mind-boggling. We have listed a few hints and clues for Wordle 349 as well as the answer for today's tricky riddle.

How To Play Wordle 349?

Wordle 349 is just like any other Wordle challenge before it. Firstly, you can access the game on The New York Times Wordle page or by clicking on this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks in each as well as the alphabet box given below. Interested gamers can start by entering any five-letter word.

There are a couple of tricks to playing Wordle. Firstly, enter a word with vowels like A and E. It's also best to avoid words with letters like X, Q, and Z as these are quite rare. Once you enter your first word, the colors of these letters will change to grey, yellow, or green.

Here, green hints that the letter is in the right spot for the final answer. On the other hand, grey notes that the letter isn't in the final word whereas yellow indicates that the letter is in the final word but at the wrong block. Gamers have to pick their next word based on these clues to solve today's Wordle challenge.

Wordle 349 Hints For June 3

We have provided a couple of hints and clues to make Wordle 349 a bit easier:

Hint 1: Wordle 349 includes two vowels, which are A and E

Hint 2: Wordle 349 starts with the letter P

Hint 3: Wordle 349 ends with the letter E

Hint 4: Wordle 349 answer for June 3 is a word that indicates a stage, period, or a point of time in one's life. It could also be used to describe an event or even in studies to observe some changes.

Wordle 349 Answer For June 3

The final hint might have made it easy for you to guess the Wordle 349 answer. If you still couldn't get it, worry not! The Wordle 349 answer for June 3 is PHASE!

