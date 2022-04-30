ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wordle Challenge April 30: Answer, Hints, Clues For Wordle 314 Challenge For Today

    By
    |

    Wordle challenge for today, April 30, is available now. When compared to previous riddles, the Wordle 314 challenge for April 30 is a bit tricky. If you're new to the gaming scene, worry not. We've listed Wordle 314 hints and clues for today. The final answer is also provided in this article. Here's all you need to know about Wordle 314.

     
    Answer, Hints, Clues For Wordle 314 Challenge For April 30

    Wordle 314 Hints For April 30

    Wordle 314 can be a bit challenging and tricky. Here are some clues to ease today's game:

    Hint 1: Wordle 314 includes only one vowel, which is A

    Hint 2: The vowel A in Wordle 314 is repeated twice

    Hint 3: In fact, A is the last letter in Wordle 314

    Hint 4: Wordle 314 answer is a word referred to the state an animal goes through before metamorphosis.

    Wordle 314: General Rules To Follow

    The final hint here might have led to you the Wordle 314 answer for April 30. But before we reveal the final answer, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the hints and clues provided here are for The New York Times riddle. One can find this on your browser or simply click on this link.

    Answer, Hints, Clues For Wordle 314 Challenge For April 30

    Now, the game opens to six rows with five blocks each, along with the entire alphabet set below. You can start to play by entering any five-letter word, and try to include vowels like A, E, and I in your first attempt. In reference to today's clues, include words with A! Also, it's generally advised to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first try.

    When you enter the first word, the letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place, whereas yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place.

     

    Wordle 314 Answer For April 30

    The changing colors of the letters are the direct hint you will need to arrive at the final answer. The Wordle 314 answer for April 30 is LARVA!

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: wordle gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X