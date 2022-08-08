India
    Wordle For August 8: Hints, Clues For Today’s Impossible Wordle

    Wordle for August 8 is one of the toughest and quite challenging riddles we've come across in recent times. It seems like Wordle is once again making gamers rattle their brains to guess the correct answer! The same can be said about the Wordle for August 8. We've provided some clues and hints to make it a bit easy.

     
    Wordle Hint For August 8

    Here are some clues for Wordle for August 8:

    Hint 1: Wordle for August 8 has two vowels, which are U and I

    Hint 2: Wordle for August 8 starts with one of these vowels, which is U

    Hint 3: Wordle for August 8 ends with the letter T

    Hint 4: Wordle answer for August 8 is used when someone or something is out of condition or unsuitable for the required tasks.

    Wordle For August 8: Extra Tips And Tricks

    As you might know, we're talking about the NYT Wordle challenge, which is quite a sensation in itself. If you're new to the Wordle gaming segment, you can find the link for August 8's Wordle here. You should also know that this is mainly a guessing game.

    Wordle opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints provided here.

    Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

     

    Wordle Answer For August 8

    The above-mentioned hints might have helped in figuring out the Wordle answer for August 8. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for August 8 is UNFIT!

    Read More About: wordle gaming games news
    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 8:20 [IST]
