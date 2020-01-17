Just In
Xbox Console Streaming Feature Now Available In India
Microsoft has been in the news for quite a while after it announced its Project xCloud which is its game streaming service. xCloud services allow players to perform two tasks, one to stream games from the cloud services, this feature is being into public beta testing since October 2019. The second feature will allow users to stream games directly from the home console.
The Xbox Console Streaming feature was earlier available for Insiders from the United States and the United Kingdom back in October 2019. However, the company has confirmed that the Console Streaming feature is now available for preview in all the Xbox One markets. Here is the list of countries that are eligible for this feature.
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
Interestingly, India is also in the list of countries which receives this feature. Now, there are a couple of terms and condition which you need to follow to use this feature. First and foremost, you have to be an Xbox Insider with a console which is enrolled in a preview ring.
You will also require a smartphone running on Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 or above, Bluetooth controller, and a controller mount. Besides, you have to make sure that the internet bandwidth speed is at least 4.7Mbps. You have to download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview app) from the Google Play Store and you are all set to go.
Now with this feature, you will be able to play games which are available on your Xbox One. The company has also confirmed to Neowin that Xbox 360 and original Xbox games will not be supported with Console Streaming feature.
