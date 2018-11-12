Xbox to receive support for Keyboard and Mouse from November 14

Back in September Microsoft announced that it will soon bring support for mouse and keyboard to its Xbox One. It seems the day is here, the company has mentioned that it will launch on November 14. Fortnite by Epic Games will be the first title to offer the support along with Warframe.

Later in near future these following games will also receive the support to mouse and keyboard, Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense will get the support in November, and Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove.

"We are also excited to continue to expand and diversify the Xbox Game Pass catalog by making the popular blockbuster title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) available to all members beginning on November 12," reads the Xbox newsroom page.

The company has also explained the details about the design if the Xbox devices. The new devices include an Xbox keyboard and dynamic lighting. Gaming PC accessories maker Razer will be the exclusive partner. It seems that the company is planning to introduce them to the CES 2019. The mechanical keyboard and mouse combo will be wireless.

Apart from all these, the company also mentioned that the Xbox Adaptive Controller will launch in 17 new markets in 2019, including Mexico. New countries to offer the acclaimed controller include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Slovakia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, and UAE.

Xbox biggest Black Friday deals

Xbox is back with its biggest Black Friday sale, it is offering deep discounts up to $100 off select Xbox One consoles, bringing Xbox One X down to its lowest price ever starting at $399.99.

You can also avail Xbox Game Pass at a very low price. "Score your first month of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. Because gaming is better together, we're also offering a big discount on Xbox Live Gold that lets you get one month for just $1. And of course, it wouldn't be Black Friday without discounts on your favourite Xbox games, so we're offering savings on titles such as Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and more," reads the official page.