Just In
- 12 min ago Gizmore Gizfit Ultra Smartwatch Could Be The Ideal Rakhi Present For Your Brother
- 55 min ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Discount Offers On OnePlus Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi To Launch India’s First Smart Air Fryer On August 9
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Massive Discount Of Rs. 13,000: Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Education TSCHE DOST 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today
- News Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
- Movies Aamir Khan Explains His 14 Long Years' Labour Of Love To Make Laal Singh Chaddha; Says 'Bit Excited & Nervous'
- Automobiles Top 10 Best-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Brands In India July 2022 - Hero Electric Pips Okinawa To Top Spot
- Sports Commonwealth Games 2022: FIH apologises, to review clock controversy in India's semifinal loss to Australia
- Lifestyle Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas: Alia, Samantha, Rashmika, Janhvi's Ethnic Looks For The Festive Season
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Tata Stock For Target Price Of Rs 140: BoB Capital Markets
- Travel Hamersley Range: 2500 Million Year Old Ravine
Xbox Series S Just Got More Expensive In India, Again
Microsoft has again hiked the price of its affordable gaming console -- the Xbox Series S in India. According to the latest update, the Xbox Series S will cost Rs. 37,990, which was originally launched for Rs. 34,990. Hence, users who bought the Xbox Series S during the launch period will get the most value out of the gaming console.
The new price of the Xbox Series S will be applicable from the 6th of August and will be applicable on online and offline stores. Although the Xbox Series X didn't get a price hike this time, it still costs Rs. 52,990, which is slightly more expensive than the launch price.
The 1TB version of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card costs Rs. 19,998 while the 512GB version of the same will cost Rs. 10,998, these storage attachments can be used with both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.
Xbox Series S Price Hike In India
As mentioned before, the Xbox Series S with 512GB of internal storage was launched in India for Rs. 34,990. Similarly, the console received its first price hike back on the 16th of June (Rs. 35,990), and with the current price hike, the console now costs Rs. 37,990.
Xbox Series S price hiked again. Rs. 37,990. Effective from August 6, 2022. #India #XboxIndia #XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS— 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) August 6, 2022
How Much Does The Accessories Cost?
The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are priced at Rs. 37,990 and Rs. 52,990, respectively. Similarly, the black and white variant of the Xbox Series controller will cost Rs. 5,690 while the Pulse Red and the Electric Volt Controller variant of the controllers are priced at Rs. 6,290.
Accessories like Controller plus USB-C cable will cost Rs. 5,690 while the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 will now cost Rs. 17,990. These prices will be applicable on online and offline platforms. Again, just like other gaming consoles, the Xbox consoles and first-party accessories are slightly expensive in India when compared to western markets.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
9,999
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119