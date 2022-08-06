Xbox Series S Just Got More Expensive In India, Again News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has again hiked the price of its affordable gaming console -- the Xbox Series S in India. According to the latest update, the Xbox Series S will cost Rs. 37,990, which was originally launched for Rs. 34,990. Hence, users who bought the Xbox Series S during the launch period will get the most value out of the gaming console.

The new price of the Xbox Series S will be applicable from the 6th of August and will be applicable on online and offline stores. Although the Xbox Series X didn't get a price hike this time, it still costs Rs. 52,990, which is slightly more expensive than the launch price.

The 1TB version of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card costs Rs. 19,998 while the 512GB version of the same will cost Rs. 10,998, these storage attachments can be used with both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.

Xbox Series S Price Hike In India

As mentioned before, the Xbox Series S with 512GB of internal storage was launched in India for Rs. 34,990. Similarly, the console received its first price hike back on the 16th of June (Rs. 35,990), and with the current price hike, the console now costs Rs. 37,990.

How Much Does The Accessories Cost?

The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are priced at Rs. 37,990 and Rs. 52,990, respectively. Similarly, the black and white variant of the Xbox Series controller will cost Rs. 5,690 while the Pulse Red and the Electric Volt Controller variant of the controllers are priced at Rs. 6,290.

Accessories like Controller plus USB-C cable will cost Rs. 5,690 while the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 will now cost Rs. 17,990. These prices will be applicable on online and offline platforms. Again, just like other gaming consoles, the Xbox consoles and first-party accessories are slightly expensive in India when compared to western markets.

