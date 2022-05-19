Just In
- 7 min ago Realme Is Indeed Launching A New Snapdragon 870 SoC Powered Tablet To Take On Xiaomi Pad 5
- 23 min ago BMPS Season 1: BGMI Pro Series Schedule, Qualified Teams, Points Table
- 28 min ago India's Mobile Broadband Speed Rises To 14.19 Mbps In April 2022: Ookla
- 32 min ago JioPhone Next 5G Speculations: Will It Be Similar To JioPhone Next 4G?
Don't Miss
- Movies Navjot Singh Sidhu Gets One-Year Jail Term In 34-Year-Old Road Rage Case
- Finance IAN Leads, Rs 3.85-Crore Investment Round In QwikSkills
- Sports IPL 2022: De Kock knew he would make it count the day he got going: Dahiya
- News How netizens reacted as Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one year jail term in 34-year-old road rage case
- Lifestyle Some Short-Term Benefits Of Additional Booster Dose Of mRNA Vaccine In Health Workers: WHO
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Purchase Window To Reopen This Weekend
- Education Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Released, 85.63% Pass, Check District-Wise Rank List And Pass Percentage
- Travel Kashmir Great Lakes Trek - this Monsoon visit the most beautiful trek in India
Xbox Series X India Restock Tomorrow: How And Where To Pre-Order Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X's next restock is all set to take place on May 20 (tomorrow) in India. The gaming console from Microsoft was launched back in 2020 alongside the Xbox Series S. Despite the demand in India, Microsoft is unable to provide much stock. Even the American tech giant hasn't shared much information about the Xbox Series X Pre-order details.
Now, Amazon India has confirmed that the Xbox Series X pre-order will go live tomorrow. Let's take a look at how and where to pre-order Xbox Series X in India.
Xbox Series X India Restock Tomorrow: Where To Pre-Order
Gaming enthusiasts can pre-order the Xbox Series X tomorrow (May 20) at 12 PM IST on Amazon. We expect it will also be available via Filpkart. Also, you can get it from the Reliance Digital website. The Reliance Digital also includes some additional bank offers. However, there is no info on whether the gaming console will also be available on other online channels.
Next Xbox Series X Restock is on 20th May 12PM— Indian Console Gamers (@ICGOriginal) May 17, 2022
Xbox Series X: https://t.co/qzRAmNFoEZ
Xbox Series X Bundles:
1) https://t.co/jEYZtavO6Q
2) https://t.co/SsVv1Jgrg3
3) https://t.co/3Xu9yNVAml
3) https://t.co/YaYVeJFSzV#IndianConsoleGamers #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #xboxindia pic.twitter.com/1hZkCMN3D5
Xbox Series X India Price & What Does Offer?
In terms of pricing, the Xbox Series X is priced at Rs. 49,990 in India. The Xbox Series X comes with 4K UHD Blu-ray drive, support for ray tracing, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,990 which is easily available via the e-commerce site channels in India.
The Xbox Series S is digital-only and ships with 10GB RAM and single white variant. Although the Xbox Series X is costlier than the Xbox Series S, it offers better features than the latter.
Gaming consoles usually sell out very quickly, so, the latest units will likely go out of stock soon after they go live. For instance, the pre-order of both the standard and the Digital Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 went Sony PS5 pre-order went live on May 13.
The gaming consoles went out of stock shortly after the pre-order went live. Many users missed out on this opportunity. So, we suggest buyers log in to the e-commerce sites as early as possible to get the flagship Xbox Series X on their hands.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
19,600
-
15,509
-
23,646
-
89,735
-
13,655
-
40,695
-
10,999
-
34,550
-
57,580
-
23,030