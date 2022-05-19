Xbox Series X India Restock Tomorrow: How And Where To Pre-Order Xbox Series X News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xbox Series X's next restock is all set to take place on May 20 (tomorrow) in India. The gaming console from Microsoft was launched back in 2020 alongside the Xbox Series S. Despite the demand in India, Microsoft is unable to provide much stock. Even the American tech giant hasn't shared much information about the Xbox Series X Pre-order details.

Now, Amazon India has confirmed that the Xbox Series X pre-order will go live tomorrow. Let's take a look at how and where to pre-order Xbox Series X in India.

Xbox Series X India Restock Tomorrow: Where To Pre-Order

Gaming enthusiasts can pre-order the Xbox Series X tomorrow (May 20) at 12 PM IST on Amazon. We expect it will also be available via Filpkart. Also, you can get it from the Reliance Digital website. The Reliance Digital also includes some additional bank offers. However, there is no info on whether the gaming console will also be available on other online channels.

Xbox Series X India Price & What Does Offer?

In terms of pricing, the Xbox Series X is priced at Rs. 49,990 in India. The Xbox Series X comes with 4K UHD Blu-ray drive, support for ray tracing, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,990 which is easily available via the e-commerce site channels in India.

The Xbox Series S is digital-only and ships with 10GB RAM and single white variant. Although the Xbox Series X is costlier than the Xbox Series S, it offers better features than the latter.

Gaming consoles usually sell out very quickly, so, the latest units will likely go out of stock soon after they go live. For instance, the pre-order of both the standard and the Digital Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 went Sony PS5 pre-order went live on May 13.

The gaming consoles went out of stock shortly after the pre-order went live. Many users missed out on this opportunity. So, we suggest buyers log in to the e-commerce sites as early as possible to get the flagship Xbox Series X on their hands.

Best Mobiles in India