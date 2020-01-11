Xbox Series X To Ditch Exclusive Games At Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Microsoft is all set to launch its next-generation console - the Xbox Series X soon. It has been reported that the console will ditch exclusive games at least for a year after the launch. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studio told MCV that they want all the game to be played on Xbox One and the Series X consoles.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we're committed to them with content," MVC quoted Matt Booty as saying.

The reason behind this decision is to offer a chance to all the game developers to utilize the flexibility of the console's hardware and deliver better games. If the console is launched with a wide range of games offering then it is a good reason for buyers to purchase the console over other offerings. Booty said that the company is going to use Halo: Infinite to showcase the Series X but it will also be available on Xbox One.

Moreover, launch exclusive games are not always the best offering from the console companies. Xbox One and PS4 had already disappointed a lot of gamers when it comes to exclusive launch games. It seems the Microsoft is taking the correct step by ditching the launch exclusive games because now users don't bother about games which are exclusive to this console. Instead, they prefer console which can support all the games with an option of an upgrade.

In the interview Booty also said that the Xbox will focus on delivering promises what company is going to make, keep the quality high, release exclusive games which are deserving to be Xbox exclusive, and work on building characters and stories as well.

