XCOM 2 Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Amnesia Rebirth To Follow Next Week
Every now and then, the Epic Games Store offers a few popular PC games for free. This week, the game store is offering the highly popular and one of the best strategy games, XCOM 2 for free. The game is up for grabs on the Epic Games Store till April 21, so the interested gamers should grab it before the deal ends.
XCOM 2 Free Download From The Epic Games Store
The XCOM 2 generally costs Rs. 2,999, but the gamers can download it for absolutely free from the store till 8.30 pm on April 21. Interested PC users will need to create an account on the Epic Games Store to download XCOM 2 for free. Soon, the company will also be offering the XCOM 2 Collection pack, which includes XCOM 2, the War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs.
For the uninitiated, XCOM 2 is the successor to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which is an award-winning strategy game of 2012. In the turn-based strategy game, the gamers will be fighting off aliens by out-maneuvering them across different maps. The game allows users to research, develop, and upgrade new weapons, armours, and more. While the original XCOM from 2012 is an undisputed classic, XCOM 2 has better visuals and improved gameplay.
XCOM 2 minimum system requirements for PC
· Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit
· CPU: Quad-core 2.6GHz
· GPU: 1GB ATI Radeon HD 5770 / 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
· DirectX: Version 11
· RAM and system storage: 4GB / 45GB
Amnesia: Rebirth Will Be Available For Free Next Week
The Epic Games Store's website has also revealed that the immensely popular survival horror game, Amnesia: Rebirth, will be available for free from April 21 to April 28. The single-player adventure game's usual price in India is around Rs. 707. Amnesia: Rebirth is the third game in this series. The game is described on the Epic Store as a "harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience".
Amnesia: Rebirth minimum system requirements for PC
· Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit
· CPU: Intel Core i3 / AMD FX 2.4GHz
· GPU: OpenGL 4.0, NVIDIA GTX 460 / AMD Radeon HD 5750 / Intel HD 630
· DirectX: Version 11
· RAM and system storage: 4GB / 35GB
The Epic Game Store is also offering the strategy and survival game called Insurmountable for free till April 21. Riverbond, an action-adventure indie game, will be available for free from April 21 to April 28 as well.
