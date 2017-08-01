Zebronics now enters the premium gaming market: Launches 10 new gaming chassis

Zebronics, a leading supplier of IT peripherals, Audio/Video, and Surveillance products has now entered into the Premium Gaming Market.

Thus marking its entry into the segment, the company has launched 10 new Gaming Chassis, the first being 'Apollo' the new beast in the gaming world. It offers the right versatility for gamers, enough for more situations with Mid Tower, spacious design, silent operation and several new features, bestowing your Gaming passion.

Without much effort, the heavy-duty Apollo allows users to create a clean and beautiful high performance system suitable for beginners and experienced system builders with all the extra features.

Its ambient 33 LED RGB Fan with 7 colors mode and 1 auto color change mode adds character to the looks while the solid build quality and LED strips gives the case an elegant design. The addition of a tempered glass side panel allows you to view and show off all the eye candy inside.

With gaming hardware producing lot of heat during operations, the sturdy construction comes equipped with 3x120mm fans in front and space for 2x120mm fans on top and 1x120mm fan on rear keeping the whole front perforated for air intake. The cabinet also can support 120mm or 240mm water cooler radiator.

The chassis also can support upto 450mm GPU and 160mm CPU cooler, along with Magnetic air filter on top for an optimized cooling solution offering higher airflow and holes for liquid cooling adding a touch of style to your system build. The chassis also comes with cable management features.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics said, "As the eSports explosion continues in India, the pre-requisite underlines, the right gaming arsenal in new form factors for high performance. The Industry has been emerging in terms of better games, better hardware support to run the games. Understanding the needs, we bring 10 new Premium Gaming Chassis which is meaner, stronger and mightier to the needs of the gamers/system integrators."

"We begin with Chassis in this range and have planned premium gaming range in power supplies headphone, mouse, keyboard etc. We are proud to be one of the few IT brands to have an extensive range of Gaming products. The product introduced in the premium gaming range would be really high end like mechanical keyboards, 80+ certified power supplies and more" he adds.

Coming back to the new product, Apollo offers flexibility and also ample storage options to install 2xHDD, 3xSSD and 2xODD. It also comes with 7 expansion slots for the lengthy graphic cards and add on cards. With tool less HDD installation, the cabinet upkeeps two Dual USB 3.0 port on top along with dual USB 2.0. The top panel also has the controls for RGB/Speed of the fans.

Designed to deliver the striking styling, great airflow and extensive compatibility to modern gaming the company claims that Apollo is the beauty in a beast. The product is available with leading retail stores across India.