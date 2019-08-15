PUBG MOBILE Independence Day Challenge: How To Participate And Win Free Rewards Gaming oi-Rohit Arora

PUBG Mobile fans in India can now participate in the all-new Independence Day Challenge. The game developer has announced the special day event on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day to let avid gamers win great rewards for free. You can even buy an exclusive Patriot Pack during the celebration day event.

Additionally, PUBG MOBILE Independence Day challenge will also give you a chance to claim crate coupons, headgears, gun skins, parachutes and some other surprises. The PUBG mobile Independence Day Event starts on 14th Aug and will continue till August 31, 2019.

You get ample time to complete missions, i.e. August 27, 2019. Here's how you can complete Independence Day missions to win Freedom Tokens and redeem them for incredible rewards.

PUBG Mobile Has Prepare Four Ways To Win Freedom Tokens:

LOGIN REWARD: Don't forget to log in even if you are busy to play a round. Once yo log in to the challenge, you can get different rewards ranging from freedom tokens, Headgears, silver fragments, crate coupon scraps and many more

TIER DASH: If you manage to reach different tiers, you can get excellent rewards like freedom tokens, premium crate scraps and BP

CLAN ASSEMBLY: PUBG Mobile has created some new mission for the celebration day challenge. Complete them to win rewards like freedom tokens and silver fragments

FIRE POWER: Last but not least, if you manage to complete missions with the weapon of the day, you get a chance to win Gun skin (AKM, Groza etc.) plus freedom tokens

When it comes to redeem rewards, a variety of game-centric freebies are available on offer. You can redeem Thunderous Armor, Skeleton hand Executioner suit + Parachute + Suit, Scar L Gun skin and many other rewards to step up your PUBG game experience.

Most importantly, the 'Special Independence Day Patriot Pack' which offers Climber Set Outfit will be valid for a good 30 days will cost you 140 UC, the PUBG Mobile currency. The weekend is just around the corner which makes it the right time to start participating in the Independence Day challenge on the PUBG Mobile.

