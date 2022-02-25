Just In
10 Best Smart Home Gadgets from Wipro, Amazon, Syska Buy Under Rs. 1,000
Planning to turn your house into a smart home and looking for affordable smart home gadgets? We have researched and found out 10 best smart home gadgets available on Amazon India, which are not just affordable but also offer a lot of features and capabilities.
Our list of smart home gadgets includes products like smart bulbs, smart Wi-Fi plug, smart control sensor, smart IR blaster, and one. While some of these products cost just Rs. 579, the remaining products cost less than Rs. 1,000.
Blackt Electrotech (BT31C): 360 Degree PIR Motion Sensor with Light Sensor,
Price: Rs. 576
Key Specs
- It can use with lamps, incandescent lamps (bulbs), old-fashioned fluorescent lamps, electronic fluorescent ring lamps, spotlights, transformers, small electrical appliances, and other all other appliance
- Sensitivity adjustable: turn on lights during day or nights
- Comes with 18 months warranty
- Using the automatic control product of infrared technology,when people walk into the sensor range,and the sensor can detect the spectral change of the human body infrared ray,during this time,the switch will connect the load automatically until the person leaves the sensor range. 2, Through the photosensitive control , it will not turn on the lights in the daytime or light environment, but also can be adjusted in any lighting environment sensing lights
- Good solution for energy saving and easy in installation. and Delay adjustment: 10 Seconds - 7 Minutes and Adjustable Lux: turn on the lights during the day or night
wipro 9W B22 LED Multicolor WiFi Smart Bulb, (NS9200)
Price: Rs. 599
Key Specs
- Included components: one smart bulb & one user manual
- Wattage: 9W, Operating voltage:220-240VAC
- Warranty: 2 year on product, Wifi Requirement : Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection
- Control from Anywhere: Control your light from anywhere with the Wipro next smart app, light-up up your home remotely even when you a on holiday for better security
- Voice Control: Control lights with your voice using Amazon Alexa
- Bulb Base: B22 , Color Temperature: White tunable+ 16 million colors, Lumens:806 Lm
Helea 10A Wi-Fi Smart Plug
Price: Rs. 749
Key Specs
- Control from anywhere in the world. Use Helea Smart app to stay connected with your appliances always.
- Create Scenes and Automations by interlinking with other Helea Devices. Set Schedules and Timers to manage your daily routines.
- Voice control using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- No additional Hub required, connect directly with Wi-Fi router.
- High quality plugs with flame retardant body and surge protection, designed for Indian standards. Maximum Load: 10A.
Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W
Price: Rs. 589
Key Specs
- Wattage: 12 watts smart led bulb, Base-B22, Input Voltage : AC220~240V, 50Hz
- Wifi Requirement: Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection.
- Shades of light-With this Smart RGB wifi Led bulb, you can light up any room with millions of shades to choose from the colour palette. Choose the brightest colour while studying or a soft warm shade when you enjoy a cup of coffee. You can choose a random colour while you party at your home.
- Virtual assistant-Control this smart LED bulb by voice with a virtual assistant such as Alexa or Google assistant.
- Dim or Brighten-Control the brightness of the LED from one to hundred percent that too of any colour.
- Timing function-With the inbuilt timing function, you can easily automate the LED to turn on and off at any given time. It is a perfect smart wifi light for home
- Control the lighting at your fingertips; just download the Halonix Wi-Fi app from play store or apple store
Syska ABS 16A Mwp-003 Smart Wi-Fi Plug
Price: Rs. 899
Key Specs
- Operating voltage: 100-240 volts
- Material: abs,, color: white
- Item dimension: 54mm x 40mm
- Package contents: 1n socket; 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase; mwp003-countdown timer for switch on/off function,schedule timer weekly,remotely control appliances via phone,friends & family sharing,room allocation,routines & automation compatible,plug & play mode
- Syska smart wi-fi plug is a smart device which can be controlled through voice assistant like amazon alexa & google assistant; app enabled - turn devices on/off with the smart home mobile app; mwp 003 smart plug is suitable for small and mid-appliances with it 16amp capacity
Philips Wiz Smart WI-Fi LED Bulb E27
Price: Rs. 799
Key Specs
- Include: 1 Bulb
- Wattage: 10 watts
- Warranty: 2 years on product
Zebronics Zeb-IR Blaster Smart WiFi
Price: Rs. 899
Key Specs
- Control IR devices from Anywhere
- Included components: 1 IR BLASTER
- Model No: ZEB-IR BLASTER
- item weight: 62.0 grams
Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug
Price: Rs. 925
Key Specs
- Material: Polycarbonate, , Color: White
- Item Dimension: 6.35mm x 5.08mm x 8.1mm
- 1Year
- Smart Plug - Suitable for heavy appliances like AC, Geyser etc.
- Wireless Control - Control electrical devices from anywhere with the Wipro Smart app on your smartphone.
- Monitor energy consumption of your device
- Voice Control - Voice Control device connected with Smart Plug via Alexa & Google Assistant
- Set Schedules - Schedule your devices to turn on and off at set times throughout the day
wipro Next 20W Smart LED Batten
Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Include: Batten
- Wattage: 20 watts. Length : 1200 MM. Voltage (VAC) : 220-240V
- Warranty: 1 year on product from the date of invoice
- CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE - Control your light from anywhere with the Wipro Next Smart App. Light-up up your home remotely even when you are on holiday for better security
- VOICE CONTROL - Control lights with your voice using Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- WHITE TUNABLE & DIMMABLE- Transform your room to all kinds of themes such as reading, night, meeting, leisure, soft by changing brightness and white color between Warm White (2700K) and Cool Day White (6500K) with Wipro Next App.
- CREATE SCENES AND ROUTINES: Create your own scene or schedule light, whether at home or away
HOME CUBE Smart Control Sensor LED Night Light Bedroom Lamp
Price: Rs. 599
Key Specs
- Perfect for bedroom, bathroom, hallways, kitchen, living room, balcony, warehouse, dark staircases, whether indoors or outdoors where you need them.The multi-function night light will bring you more convenience.
- Dual USB ports allow you to charge 2 devices simultaneously: tablet, mp3, mobile phone and so on. 2A output when only charge one device, 1A output for each port when charge 2 devices.
- It has 3 light modes: on / off / auto. With light sensor, turn on the auto button, photocell sensor will automatically turn light on at dusk and off at dawn.
- Soft Light LED Bulb:It provides warm white light which are soft enough not to dazzle your sleepy eyes, building a comfortable atmosphere, perfect for kids bedroom, nursery, beside lamp etc
- Package Included: 1 X Sensor Light Night Lamp With Dual USB.Material: White.Color: White.LED Color: Warm White. ( Input Voltage: 110-220V USB Voltage: 5V 2A LED power: 0.6w 3 light modes: on / off / auto )
TP-LINK Tapo Smart Bulb
Price: Rs. 699
Key Specs
- Easily design scenarios for your daily routine or activities by customizing brightness, light temperature, and colors-with 16,000,000 hues to choose from.
- LED bulb produces up to 806 lumens white brightness and has a dimming range from 1% to 100%.
- Found your favorite lighting for watching movies? Save it as a setting you can simply select for future movie nights.
- Create schedules and count plans to turn on/off with the brightness/color you set.
- Automatically activate your light according to your time zone.
- Connect the L530B light to your home wifi, then you are all set.
- Manage the lights with your voice commands as Tapo works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22)
Price: Rs. 799
Key Specs
- Energy Efficient: 105+ lumens per watt for a service life of approx. 11 years
- Smart Features: 16 Million Colors to choose from. Create an ambience for everything you like - party, reading, movie nights, Candle light dinner
- Voice Control: Control lights with your voice - Bulb is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Material : Polycarbonate, Plastic clad
- Group Lights Feature: Mi Home app allows you to group Xiaomi smart lights such as Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Bedside lamp etc to create suitable décor
- Other App features: Power ON/OFF, Scheduler, Adjustable Brightness, Adjustable Color Temperature etc
- System requirement : Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above
