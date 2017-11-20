10 things to check before buying a TV

If you are planning to buy a TV for your home, there are lots of factors to be considered before getting one. If you truly want to get the most for your money, you’ll want to understand what’s really going on with the TVs.

For your information, there are lots of TV's available including Smart TV. LED. OLED. 4K. HDR. The television department evolving better day by day in a better way of course. So there are set of things you need to consider before getting a TV. Find it down below.

Screen size This is one of the most important factors and finding a sweet spot is not difficult too. Think about how many people in your family typically watch at once and where you're going to place it. If you have more members of your family, it is better to have a bigger set. Anyhow, it's best if you Choose a screen size and resolution appropriate for the distance you will sit on the screen. Screen resolution The resolution determines the sharpness of the TV picture. These days TV's comes in various resolutions including 720p, 1080p or Full HD. There are some TV makers, who are rapidly shifting HDTVs to Ultra HD sets. However, as of now, there is a handful of content for the 4K television. Having said that, Full HD 1080p is still the most common today, but, if you want it to futureproof, then buy 4K TV. Refresh rates The refresh rate of your TV is the number of times the image on the screen is refreshed per second. It's measured in hertz, so you might have come across 60Hz, 120Hz, or even 144Hz listed on the box. The higher refresh rates always create a smoother flow between images and reduce motion blur. HDMI ports It is advisable to have more HDMI ports, as it will be used quickly when you set a soundbar, Chromecast or Roku. If you have decided to take the plunge and get a 4K Ultra HD and make sure the set's ports support HDMI 2.0 to accommodate future Ultra HD sources. At least, look out for minimum 3 ports on your TV. Size of the TV than its smart features If suppose you were given an option to choose between a smaller TV with smart features and a bigger TV, go for the latter. The Smart features might is more of a gimmick than a real feature. Speakers Most of the TV's these days come with poor speakers which is manageable if your room space is small. While the picture quality might lure you, in most cases, the audio will disappoint you. It is always recommended to get a separate soundbar along with large TVs. Color depth While most of the TV maker's won't disappoint you in this department messing up with the color quality. But it is good to get a real bargain-priced TV, where you may get one with a bit depth of "8 bits per channel" or more, with particular emphasis on "per channel." This will ensure that the TV is able to create enough colors to satisfy the human eye and present photo-realistic images. Backlighting technology If you are planning to buy an LCD TV, you must know about its working, since this can have a large impact on the contrast the screen is capable of. While some use lights mounted on the edge of the screen firing across it some use lights mounted directly behind the screen. However, the TVs with lights behind the screen deliver better contrast than edge-lit models. Curved or not? Even though the Curved TVs are less common as of now in 2017, the manufacturers Samsung deciding that they've run their course. In general, the curved screens follow the shape of your eye making the corners of the picture look sharper than they do on flat TVs. This indeed gives your peripheral vision a slightly more immersive experience. But, if you're not sat in the optimal position curved TVs can distort the picture's geometry. Smart TV In general, the Smart TVs can connect to the internet and can stream content that way. It comes with certain apps including Netflix, where some connect via Wi-Fi. If you don't want wires and want a clutter-free life, a smart TV might be the best option.