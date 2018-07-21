5 cool smart home tricks for you

Sync your light to your movies

Philip Hue lights have the ability to change shade and brightness in time with movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, you will need to use your computer or one that is hooked up to your TV, this is so that the program can detect what's on screen and adjust lights accordingly.

You will also have to sync your Philips Hue lights app with your Entertainment area and customize it to suit your needs to get the best experience.

Turn everything off when you leave the house

Making use of the free web service IFTTT (If This Then That) is the best way to ensure that you will never again have to go through the situation where you if you left the light on when you are about halfway there to wherever you're going to. There are plenty of smart home services that have this type of geofencing built into it, but IFTTT is a little more efficient as it works with a lot of devices and services. All you need to do is have the app installed on your phone and then assign a location for your home and the trigger that will switch everything off.

Make calls using voice commands

Google Home, Amazon Echo, and the Apple Homepod have propelled users into the future by making it possible for users to make calls by using just their voice.

Set up Google Home, link it to your Google account, and install the Google Home app on your phone. After doing the above, all you need to do is say ‘call' followed by the name of your contact in order to make a call.

For Amazon Echo, you will need to click on the Conversations button that is available in the mobile app, enter your mobile number and follow the instructions to set up the system.

Apple Homepod does not allow you to make calls but you can transfer your calls from your phone to your Homepod speaker.

Find out when the kids get home

There are plenty of options available that will let you know when your kids arrive at home. The options available to you include the motion-sensing camera Canary, the August Smart Lock or an app like Life360, though you might have to persuade your kid to install it on his phone in the first place.

Put your Nest camera up on the big screen

Instead of viewing the feed from your security apps on your phone, you have the option of seeing everything that you need by using the Nest camera app that is available on both Android and iOS devices.