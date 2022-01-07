Just In
- 1 hr ago Clubhouse Web Version Announced; Lets You Enter Conversations Without Logging In
- 1 hr ago iQOO 9 Coming To India Soon Says CEO; Likely To Be Announced At BGIS Finale
- 2 hrs ago Jio UPI Autopay For Prepaid Users: What Is It? How To Set Up?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
Don't Miss
- Sports Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on senior players; Pujara, Rahane repaid faith, says Gavaskar
- News Drone spotted in Jammu
- Finance What Is Dividend And Dividend Yield In Stocks: Companies Paying Dividend In 2022 To Investors
- Movies Sushmita Sen Explains Why She Values Respect Over Love In A Relationship
- Automobiles Tata Motors Officially Confirms Debut Date Of Its CNG Cars: Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG
- Education SSC Delhi Police SI Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared, Check Delhi Police SI Cut Off Marks Paper 1 and Paper 2
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday Leaves Us Speechless With Her New Fashionable Look! It Is Pretty Fabulous
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Nagaland In Winter Of 2022
Amazon ‘Home Shopping Spree’ Sale: Smart TVs, Appliances And More On Discount Price
We have just stepped into the new year and the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new sale for its users. Well, Amazon is hosting the 'Home Shopping Spree' from January 7 to January 10. During this sale, you can get attractive discounts of up to 70 percent on a wide range of home essentials including home and kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys and much more.
If you are interested in buying any of these products, then you can get an additional discount of 10 percent of instant discount on using a CITI Bank credit or debit card and choosing EMI payment option as well. Also, you can get other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment and exchange discounts as well. Check out the discounts you can get from here.
Up To 50% Off On Premium 4K 65-inch Smart TVs
Smart TVs are a rage right now and you can get your hands on a large 65-inch smart TV during the Amazon 'Home Shopping Spree' sale. You need to know that you can buy such products from various brands at up to 50% discount.
Up To 35% Off On Best Washing Machines
If you want to purchase a washing machine, then you can get the same from brands such as Bosch, LG, IFB and more at a discount of 35 percent.
Up To 35% Off On Refrigerates
Refrigerates from a slew of brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many others are available in various categories such as double door, convertibles, etc. Choose to buy any of these variants at up to 35% discount on Amazon India.
Up To 50% Off On 40-inch, 42-inch Smart TVs
If you are looking for smaller smart TV models, then you can get your hands on models that have 40-inch and 42-inch panels via the Amazon 'Home Shopping Spree' that will go on until January 10, 2022 at up to 50 percent discount.
Up To 55% Off On 55-inch Smart TVs
The smart TVs of 55-inch will be available at a discount on Amazon India's ongoing sale. You can get these smart TVs at up to 55 percent discount besides the exchange discount and no-cost EMI payment option.
Up To 40% Off On Best Home Appliances
Are you eying to buy home appliances? Well, this is the right time to buy these products as you can get your hands on them at a discount of 40 percent.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100