    Amazon Dyson Days Sale: Discount Offers On Pure Cool Smart Air Purifiers

    By
    |

    Dyson is a popular brand when it comes to consumer electronic gadgets. Be it vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, or even beauty gadgets, Dyson is a brand to go to for these gadgets. If you're looking for any new Dyson gadget, the Amazon Dyson Days Sale is offering pure cool smart air purifiers at a huge discount. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Dyson Days Sale and its discount offers.

     

    For instance, you can get the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier for just Rs. 39,000 and get a 15 percent discount. Also, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and a bladeless fan is available at the Amazon Dyson Days Sale for just Rs. 47,500. That's not all. The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with Wi-fi & Bluetooth support is also available at a discount of Rs. 6,000.

    The Amazon Dyson Days Sale is also offering the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier at a discounted price of Rs. 30,500. One can even check out the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled Tower TP04 model, and the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and bladeless fan HP04 model at the Amazon Dyson Days Sale.

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 45,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 39,000 , You Save: Rs. 6,900 (15%)

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 39,000 onwards during the sale.

    Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and bladeless fan, HP04 (White/Silver)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 59,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 47,500 , You Save: Rs. 12,400 (21%)

    Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier is available at 21% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 47,500 onwards during the sale.

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Model DP04 (White/Silver)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 33,900 , You Save:Rs. 6,000 (15%)

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Model DP04) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 33,900 onwards during the sale.

    Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier, TP03 (White/Silver)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 30,500 , You Save:Rs. 13,400 (31%)

    Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower is available at 31% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 30,500 onwards during the sale.

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Tower TP04 (Iron/Blue)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 45,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 39,000 , You Save: Rs. 6,900 (15%)

    Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Tower TP04 is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. onwards during the sale.

    X