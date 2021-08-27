Amazon Dyson Days Sale: Discount Offers On Pure Cool Smart Air Purifiers

For instance, you can get the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier for just Rs. 39,000 and get a 15 percent discount. Also, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and a bladeless fan is available at the Amazon Dyson Days Sale for just Rs. 47,500. That's not all. The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with Wi-fi & Bluetooth support is also available at a discount of Rs. 6,000.

The Amazon Dyson Days Sale is also offering the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier at a discounted price of Rs. 30,500. One can even check out the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled Tower TP04 model, and the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and bladeless fan HP04 model at the Amazon Dyson Days Sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 45,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 39,000 , You Save: Rs. 6,900 (15%)

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 39,000 onwards during the sale.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology) with heater and bladeless fan, HP04 (White/Silver)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 59,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 47,500 , You Save: Rs. 12,400 (21%)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier is available at 21% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 47,500 onwards during the sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Model DP04 (White/Silver)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 33,900 , You Save:Rs. 6,000 (15%)

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Model DP04) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 33,900 onwards during the sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier, TP03 (White/Silver)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 43,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 30,500 , You Save:Rs. 13,400 (31%)

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower is available at 31% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. 30,500 onwards during the sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Tower TP04 (Iron/Blue)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 45,900 , Deal Price: Rs. 39,000 , You Save: Rs. 6,900 (15%)

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled, Tower TP04 is available at 15% discount during Amazon Dyson Days Sale. You can get this air purifier for Rs. onwards during the sale.