Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 50% off on TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale comes as a much better scheme for some users, who want to purchase certain TVs at greater discounts. Surprisingly, you can get these products with up to 50% off. There are couple other amazing deals that you can get while purchasing them. The platform comes with TVs of different price category and of different brands. So, you can opt for the one that suits your budget very well.

The deals catered by Amazon are extra 10% back on ICICI(credit & debit cards) and Citi credit cards, better exchange offers, No cost EMI with EMI as low as Rs. 916 per month, amazing exchange offers up to Rs. 22,000, and free 1 year extended warranty worth Rs. 1,299 on every purchase. You get 100% purchase protection plan.

The consumers can also get free 2 months subscription, 1500 GB data and free WiFi router with 6-month subscription of ACT Fibernet, and Rs. 2000 back on MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, Freshmenu & EazyDiner. Shop on the Amazon app during Great Indian Festival (no min order value) & pay through any prepaid payment method to become eligible.

45% off on TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) L55P2MUS Certified Android M 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Gold) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Pro

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Pre-installed Apps | Screen Mirroring | Android Marshmallow OS | MTK Processor | Voice Search | Built-in Chromecast

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Port to connect laptops

Sound : 16 Watts output | DTS Premium and Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1.5 years standard manufacturer warranty from TCL 33% off on Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 5 Series Full HD LED TV 43N5002 (Black) (2018 model) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: FHD Resolution

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 14 Watts Output

Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Samsung at 1800407267864/18002668282 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service

Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Samsung 40% off on Samsung 123 cm (49 inches) Full HD On Smart 49 LED TV 49N5300 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: HDR | Bright Pictures | Rich Colors | Natural Skin Tone & Crisp Details | Ultra Pix|Micro Dimming Pro

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 40 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus

Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Samsung at 1800407267864/18002668282 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service

Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Samsung 35% off on LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UK6360PTE Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR

Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound 46% off on Panasonic 123 cm (49 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV TH-49FX600D Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: IPS display | HDR Support | Wide Viewing Angle | Hexa Chroma drive | 6-Color Reproduction | 1500Hz Backlight Motion Rate

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | My Home Screen | Swipe & Share | Easy Mirroring | Voice Interaction

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Cinema Surround Sound

Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Panasonic at 18001031333/18001081333 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service 14% off on VU 124cm 50BU116 Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Ultra high definition panel

Hdmi 4k enhancement

A+ grade ads panel

Warranty information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer 14% off on Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Bravia Full HD Smart LED TV KLV-43W662F (Black) (2018 model) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Display: HDR | FHD Resolution | X-Reality Pro | Picture Clarity

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | USB Tethering | Smart Plug & Play | Direct Youtube & Netflix Launch Button

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 10 Watts Output | ClearAudio+ technology

Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Sony at 18001037799 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service

Warranty: 1 year standard warranty from Sony 36% off on Sony 138.8 cm (55 inches) Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV KD-55A8F Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz

Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | OLED | Dolby Vision

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play Store | Chromecast | Notify Bravia | Netflix Recommended TV | Content Bar | Amazon Prime Video | TV MusicBox

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 50 Watts Output | Clear Audio+ | Acoustic Surface Technology 37% off on Samsung 108cms (43 inches) Full HD On Smart LED TV 43N5300 (Black) (2018 model) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 1*USB, 0*VGA

Audio: 40 W output

Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive and 1 year additional warranty on Panel

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Samsung support on 1800 40 7267864 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice

Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 1*USB, 0*VGA 30% off on YU by Micromax | 127 cm (50 inches) 50 Yuphoria Full HD LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA port to connect laptops

Sound: 24 W output

Android 7.0 Smart TV | 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM

Aptoide App Store | Apps supported Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Sony Liv and many more

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase