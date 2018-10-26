Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 50% off on TVs

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale comes as a much better scheme for some users, who want to purchase certain TVs at greater discounts. Surprisingly, you can get these products with up to 50% off. There are couple other amazing deals that you can get while purchasing them. The platform comes with TVs of different price category and of different brands. So, you can opt for the one that suits your budget very well.
The deals catered by Amazon are extra 10% back on ICICI(credit & debit cards) and Citi credit cards, better exchange offers, No cost EMI with EMI as low as Rs. 916 per month, amazing exchange offers up to Rs. 22,000, and free 1 year extended warranty worth Rs. 1,299 on every purchase. You get 100% purchase protection plan.
The consumers can also get free 2 months subscription, 1500 GB data and free WiFi router with 6-month subscription of ACT Fibernet, and Rs. 2000 back on MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, Freshmenu & EazyDiner. Shop on the Amazon app during Great Indian Festival (no min order value) & pay through any prepaid payment method to become eligible.
45% off on TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) L55P2MUS Certified Android M 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Gold)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Display: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Pro
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Pre-installed Apps | Screen Mirroring | Android Marshmallow OS | MTK Processor | Voice Search | Built-in Chromecast
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Port to connect laptops
- Sound : 16 Watts output | DTS Premium and Dolby Audio
- Warranty: 1.5 years standard manufacturer warranty from TCL
33% off on Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 5 Series Full HD LED TV 43N5002 (Black) (2018 model)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Display: FHD Resolution
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 14 Watts Output
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Samsung at 1800407267864/18002668282 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Samsung
40% off on Samsung 123 cm (49 inches) Full HD On Smart 49 LED TV 49N5300
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Display: HDR | Bright Pictures | Rich Colors | Natural Skin Tone & Crisp Details | Ultra Pix|Micro Dimming Pro
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 40 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Samsung at 1800407267864/18002668282 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Samsung
35% off on LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UK6360PTE
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 120 hertz
- Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR
- Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound
46% off on Panasonic 123 cm (49 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV TH-49FX600D
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Display: IPS display | HDR Support | Wide Viewing Angle | Hexa Chroma drive | 6-Color Reproduction | 1500Hz Backlight Motion Rate
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | My Home Screen | Swipe & Share | Easy Mirroring | Voice Interaction
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Cinema Surround Sound
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Panasonic at 18001031333/18001081333 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
14% off on VU 124cm 50BU116 Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV (Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Ultra high definition panel
- Hdmi 4k enhancement
- A+ grade ads panel
- Warranty information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer
14% off on Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Bravia Full HD Smart LED TV KLV-43W662F (Black) (2018 model)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: HDR | FHD Resolution | X-Reality Pro | Picture Clarity
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | USB Tethering | Smart Plug & Play | Direct Youtube & Netflix Launch Button
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 10 Watts Output | ClearAudio+ technology
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Sony at 18001037799 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard warranty from Sony
36% off on Sony 138.8 cm (55 inches) Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV KD-55A8F
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz
- Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | OLED | Dolby Vision
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play Store | Chromecast | Notify Bravia | Netflix Recommended TV | Content Bar | Amazon Prime Video | TV MusicBox
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 50 Watts Output | Clear Audio+ | Acoustic Surface Technology
37% off on Samsung 108cms (43 inches) Full HD On Smart LED TV 43N5300 (Black) (2018 model)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 1*USB, 0*VGA
- Audio: 40 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive and 1 year additional warranty on Panel
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Samsung support on 1800 40 7267864 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
30% off on YU by Micromax | 127 cm (50 inches) 50 Yuphoria Full HD LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA port to connect laptops
- Sound: 24 W output
- Android 7.0 Smart TV | 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM
- Aptoide App Store | Apps supported Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Sony Liv and many more
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase