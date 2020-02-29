Want To Buy 4K Smart TV? Amazon Holi Days Sale Offers Attractive Discounts

Offers include no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, cashback offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice and save up to 28% on the next business purchases, warranty services, and many more.

TCL 138.78 cm (55 inches) AI 4K UHD

The smart TV from TCL bearing a 55-inch is available from Rs. 37,900 with 54% off. You can buy the product from an EMI starting from Rs. 1,784 per month. It sports 4K ultra HD display clocked at 60Hz refresh rate.

Mi LED TV 4X 138.8 cm (55 Inches) Ultra HD Android TV (Black)

The LED TV comes at Rs. 34,999 with 22% off. You can buy TV from an EMI beginning from Rs. 1,648 per month. You will get up to Rs. 6,530 off on exchange offer on buying from Amazon.

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Super 6 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV UA43NU6100 (Black) (2019 model)

The smart TV from Samsung carrying a 43-inch display comes from Rs. 35,990 with 46% off. The TV can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,694 per month.

Kodak 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UHDXSMART (Black)

The smart LED TV is available for Rs. 28,999 with 59% off. It comes with 3 HDMI ports, Blu Ray players, and gaming console. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and pre-installed YouTube, Netflix, and Facebook.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K UHD Smart LED TV 43UM7290PTF

The smart LED TV comes with 43-inch UHD screen. The minimum EMI on the product starts from Rs. 1,695 per month. You will get 1-year LG India comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on panel.

TCL 163.96 cm (65 inches) AI 4K UHD Certified Android Smart LED TV 65P8 (Black)

As a part of the limited deal, you can get the TCL Android smart TV from Rs. 48,999. You can buy the TV from an EMI beginning from Rs. 2,307 per month. It comes with an AI-Google Assistant.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart LED TV 55UM7300PTA

The smart LED TV from LG comes at Rs. 58,700 with 33% off. It comes with AI ThinQ featuring Google Assistant and Alexa, magic remote, and an AI accoustic tuning. The starting EMI for the TV is from Rs. 2,763 per month.

VU 126 cm (50 inches) Pixelight 4K HDR Smart LED TV 50QDV

The 4K HDR smart LED TV from VU comes from Rs. 29,990 with 29% off. It is a Linux based TV and supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Sony Bravia 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-55X7002G

The Sony Bravia TV is priced at Rs. 69,490 with 47% off. It comes with 3 HDMI ports, Blu Ray players, and 3 USB ports. Get up to Rs. 6,530 off on exchange offer.

LG 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55SK8500PTA

The TV is available at Rs. 79,999 with 55% off. It features ThinQ AI, mobile connection overlay, and is powered by the α7 intelligent processor.

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X7002G

The smart LED TV is available from a starting EMI from Rs. 2,353. It is available at Rs. 49,990 with 25% off. The TV offers best-in-class viewing experience with the display panel it carries.