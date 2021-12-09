Just In
- 9 min ago Noise Buds Prima TWS & NoiseFit Evolve 2 Watch Go Official In India; Price & Sale Dates
- 33 min ago Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Goes Official: Open Back Professional Grade Earphone For All?
- 39 min ago OnePlus Pad Tipped To Be Unveiled In First Half Of 2022
- 49 min ago Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best LG Monitors
Don't Miss
- Finance How To Transfer Mutual Fund Units Or SIP Units On The Death Of The First Holder?
- Movies TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi’s Dance Videos From His Daughter Niyati’s Pre-Wedding Function Go Viral; See
- News 'It's ok to be mediocre': This is what Copter crash lone survivor wrote to school
- Education BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card
- Lifestyle Govt Approves Eight Companies Under PLI Scheme For Manufacturing Medical Devices
- Automobiles MG To Launch Nexon EV Rival Next Year — Will Cost Between Rs 10-15 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2022; Four uncapped India cricketers who can get big money in mega auction
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Aizawl
Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale: Up To 50% Discount Offers On LG Monitors
LG is one of the top brands when it comes to display-centric gadgets. For instance, LG TVs, monitors, and other such devices are in peak demand. In fact, LG has one of the highest shares in the market of display supply.
Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale On Monitors
If you're looking for a new monitor, LG would be the best choice for you. The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is the perfect place to shop as you get several discount deals here.
Up To 40% Off On Ultra Gaming Gear
The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is offering up to a 40 percent discount on ultra gaming gear. If you're looking to boost your gaming setup, the ultra gaming gears from LG would make a great addition to your game setup.
Up To 40% Off On QHD Monitors
Additionally, the LG QHD monitors are available at a huge discount. The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is offering up to a 40 percent discount on QHD monitors. These would make a great computer accessory for content creation, design, editing, and of course, gaming.
Up To 45% Off On Ultra-Wide Monitors
One can also check out the LG ultra-wide monitors. If your work demands you to have large displays, the LG ultra-wide monitors are a good choice. The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is offering up to 45 percent off on LG ultra-wide monitors.
Up To 40% Off On 4K UHD Monitors
That's not all. The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is further extending its discount deal on LG 4K UHD monitors. These would make a great addition to expanding your workstation or even your gaming setup. The Amazon LG Electronics Days Sale is offering up to a 40 percent discount on the LG 4K UHD monitors.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713