Best 40-Inch TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 Right Now

TCL S6500 Series 99.8cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (40S6500)

MRP: Rs 19,599

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

MRP: Rs 17,499

Key Specs

40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40SM)

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Thomson UD9 102cm (40 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

MRP: Rs 19,999

Key Specs

40 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

40 inch LED Full HD TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Micromax 40V1666FHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 16,899

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts output | Class D Amplifier with Digital Signal Processing (DSB) | Surround sound

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Micromax from date of purchase

Vu 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (H40K311)

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

40 inch LED Full HD TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Micromax 40CAM6SFHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

TCL 40D3000 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 W output | Stereo Surrounding Sound Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound

Display : A+ Grade FHD Panel | Brightness Enhancemen | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Wide Viewing Angle | Noise Reduction

TCL 100.3 cm (40 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS (Black)

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 16 Watts Output | Built-in Stereo Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound

Smart TV Feature : TCL Launcher/Dual Core CPU+CPU | TCL App Store | Netflix and Youtube | WiFi Display (Screen Mirroring) | T-cast

Display : A+ Grade LED Panel | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Sports Mode | Micro Dimming | Narrow Bezel/Slim Design

Micromax 40 CANVAS 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA port to connect laptops

Sound: 24 W output

Android 7.0 Smart TV | 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM

Aptoide App Store | Apps supported Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Sony Liv and many more

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

TCL 40G300-IN 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs 16,000

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz

1 AV Input Slot | 1 AV Output Slot | 1 RF Slot

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Slot to connect your laptop

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Warranty: 3 Years Standard Manufacturer Warranty From TCL

BPL Stellar Series 98cm (40 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (T40SH30A)

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sansui Pro View 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

MRP: Rs. Rs 19,999

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

MRP: Rs 19,999

Key Specs