Best 40-Inch TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 Right Now
Are you looking for a 40-inch screen TVs at an affordable price? Then your wait is over. As you can find a list of these TVs below which are priced under Rs. 20,000. These TVs have supported apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. They are Android-based and sport displays with at least 1366 x 768 pixels.
On buying these Smart TVs via Flipkart, you can get extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no-cost EMI options, and 1-year warranty services.
Besides, you also get 10% off on next purchase of small home appliances, 10% off on TV mount, and an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of 200 SuperCoins, and 10% off on credit and debit cards and net banking.
TCL S6500 Series 99.8cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (40S6500)
MRP: Rs 19,599
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
MRP: Rs 17,499
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40SM)
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Thomson UD9 102cm (40 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs 19,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 inch LED Full HD TV
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Micromax 40V1666FHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs. 16,899
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts output | Class D Amplifier with Digital Signal Processing (DSB) | Surround sound
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Micromax from date of purchase
Vu 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (H40K311)
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 inch LED Full HD TV
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Micromax 40CAM6SFHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
TCL 40D3000 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs. 16,499
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 W output | Stereo Surrounding Sound Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound
- Display : A+ Grade FHD Panel | Brightness Enhancemen | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Wide Viewing Angle | Noise Reduction
TCL 100.3 cm (40 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS (Black)
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 16 Watts Output | Built-in Stereo Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound
- Smart TV Feature : TCL Launcher/Dual Core CPU+CPU | TCL App Store | Netflix and Youtube | WiFi Display (Screen Mirroring) | T-cast
- Display : A+ Grade LED Panel | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Sports Mode | Micro Dimming | Narrow Bezel/Slim Design
Micromax 40 CANVAS 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs. 18,499
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA port to connect laptops
- Sound: 24 W output
- Android 7.0 Smart TV | 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM
- Aptoide App Store | Apps supported Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Sony Liv and many more
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
TCL 40G300-IN 40 inch LED Full HD TV
MRP: Rs 16,000
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- 1 AV Input Slot | 1 AV Output Slot | 1 RF Slot
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Slot to connect your laptop
- Sound: 20 Watts Output
- Warranty: 3 Years Standard Manufacturer Warranty From TCL
BPL Stellar Series 98cm (40 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (T40SH30A)
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Sansui Pro View 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition
MRP: Rs. Rs 19,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs 19,999
Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
