    Best 40-Inch TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 Right Now

    By
    |

    Are you looking for a 40-inch screen TVs at an affordable price? Then your wait is over. As you can find a list of these TVs below which are priced under Rs. 20,000. These TVs have supported apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. They are Android-based and sport displays with at least 1366 x 768 pixels.

    40-Inch Screen TVs To Buy In India Under Rs 20,000
     

    On buying these Smart TVs via Flipkart, you can get extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no-cost EMI options, and 1-year warranty services.

    Besides, you also get 10% off on next purchase of small home appliances, 10% off on TV mount, and an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of 200 SuperCoins, and 10% off on credit and debit cards and net banking.

    TCL S6500 Series 99.8cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (40S6500)

    TCL S6500 Series 99.8cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (40S6500)

    MRP: Rs 19,599
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Vu Ultra Smart 100cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (40SM)

    MRP: Rs 17,499
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40SM)
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • Operating System: Linux
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Thomson UD9 102cm (40 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
     

    Thomson UD9 102cm (40 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    MRP: Rs 19,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 17,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 inch LED Full HD TV
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Micromax 40V1666FHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    Micromax 40V1666FHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 16,899
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 20 Watts output | Class D Amplifier with Digital Signal Processing (DSB) | Surround sound
    • Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Micromax from date of purchase
    Vu 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (H40K311)

    Vu 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (H40K311)

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 inch LED Full HD TV
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • Operating System: Linux based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Micromax 40CAM6SFHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    Micromax 40CAM6SFHD 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    TCL 40D3000 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    TCL 40D3000 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 16,499
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 20 W output | Stereo Surrounding Sound Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound
    • Display : A+ Grade FHD Panel | Brightness Enhancemen | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Wide Viewing Angle | Noise Reduction
    TCL 100.3 cm (40 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS (Black)

    TCL 100.3 cm (40 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS (Black)

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 16 Watts Output | Built-in Stereo Box Speaker | Dolby Audio | Smart Sound
    • Smart TV Feature : TCL Launcher/Dual Core CPU+CPU | TCL App Store | Netflix and Youtube | WiFi Display (Screen Mirroring) | T-cast
    • Display : A+ Grade LED Panel | Dynamic Picture Enhancement | Sports Mode | Micro Dimming | Narrow Bezel/Slim Design
    Micromax 40 CANVAS 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    Micromax 40 CANVAS 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 18,499
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA port to connect laptops
    • Sound: 24 W output
    • Android 7.0 Smart TV | 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM
    • Aptoide App Store | Apps supported Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Sony Liv and many more
    • Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
    TCL 40G300-IN 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    TCL 40G300-IN 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs 16,000
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz
    • 1 AV Input Slot | 1 AV Output Slot | 1 RF Slot
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Slot to connect your laptop
    • Sound: 20 Watts Output
    • Warranty: 3 Years Standard Manufacturer Warranty From TCL
    BPL Stellar Series 98cm (40 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (T40SH30A)

    BPL Stellar Series 98cm (40 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (T40SH30A)

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 24 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Sansui Pro View 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

    Sansui Pro View 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

    MRP: Rs. Rs 19,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    MRP: Rs 19,999
    Buy This TV On Flipkart And Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
