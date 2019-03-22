TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- BJP Yet To Name Candidate For Pathanamthitta Which Houses Sabarimala Temple
- MSD Opens Up On 2013 IPL Fixing Scandal
- 2019 Datsun Redi-GO Launched In India — ABS With EBD Is A Standard Feature
- Samsung All Set To Launch The Galaxy S10 5G On April 5
- Why Investors Are Dumping Auto Stocks And Buying Banking Stocks?
- Holi 2019: Akshay, Kriti Wish Everyone A Happy Festival
- Katrina Kaif's Holi Look
- Factors To Consider Before Buying Schengen Travel Insurance Policy
Best 49-inch and 50-inch Smart TVs to buy under Rs. 30,000
Smart TVs designed by our makers can put to shame to other conventional TV makers- in terms of features. The tag line of smart indicates several innovative features which make such TVs really demanding. Amongst many aspects, their display screen is the vital one to take into consideration.
The ideology of any consumer before purchasing smart TV is how much big and immersive screen-display it can offer. To simply get a feel of theater, users have been looking for bigger screen displays. Unlike earlier years, such TVs are easily available. If you really need to have 49 or 50-inches TVs with a budget of course falling under Rs. 30K, you can take a look at the list mentioned below.
These TVs come with FHD+ HDR displays which offer every detail in brilliant clarity, along with lifelike colors and enhanced brightness. The other features governed by them are the cinematic quality sound system, multiple ports, leading performance and 700,000 hours of content on PatchWall- can really turn you into a freak. They also come with built-in USB player. There are more attributes which you can find in details after following our list closely.
Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro
MRP: Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- PatchWall with Android TV + Google Assistant
Vu 124cm Full HD LED TV
MRP: Rs 22,499
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- High Bright Panel, AmpliFi Sound, Built-in USB Player
iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android
MRP: Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
- With Google Assistant & Chromecast Built-in
Kodak X900 122cm Full HD LED TV
MRP: Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
CloudWalker Cloud TV 127cm (50 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
CloudWalker Spectra 124cm (49 inch) Full HD LED TV
MRP: Rs 22,999
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Koryo 124cm (49 inch) Full HD LED TV Full HD
MRP: Rs 29,990
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 100 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Kodak XSMART 122cm (48 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 20 w Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Multiple connectivity Features