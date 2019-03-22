Best 49-inch and 50-inch Smart TVs to buy under Rs. 30,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smart TVs designed by our makers can put to shame to other conventional TV makers- in terms of features. The tag line of smart indicates several innovative features which make such TVs really demanding. Amongst many aspects, their display screen is the vital one to take into consideration.

The ideology of any consumer before purchasing smart TV is how much big and immersive screen-display it can offer. To simply get a feel of theater, users have been looking for bigger screen displays. Unlike earlier years, such TVs are easily available. If you really need to have 49 or 50-inches TVs with a budget of course falling under Rs. 30K, you can take a look at the list mentioned below.

These TVs come with FHD+ HDR displays which offer every detail in brilliant clarity, along with lifelike colors and enhanced brightness. The other features governed by them are the cinematic quality sound system, multiple ports, leading performance and 700,000 hours of content on PatchWall- can really turn you into a freak. They also come with built-in USB player. There are more attributes which you can find in details after following our list closely.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro MRP: Rs 29,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

PatchWall with Android TV + Google Assistant Vu 124cm Full HD LED TV MRP: Rs 22,499

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

High Bright Panel, AmpliFi Sound, Built-in USB Player iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android MRP: Rs 26,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

With Google Assistant & Chromecast Built-in Kodak X900 122cm Full HD LED TV MRP: Rs 24,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device CloudWalker Cloud TV 127cm (50 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV MRP: Rs 26,999

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device CloudWalker Spectra 124cm (49 inch) Full HD LED TV MRP: Rs 22,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Koryo 124cm (49 inch) Full HD LED TV Full HD MRP: Rs 29,990

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

100 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Kodak XSMART 122cm (48 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV MRP: Rs 24,999

Key Specs

20 w Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Multiple connectivity Features