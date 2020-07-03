Just In
- 5 hrs ago BSNL Discontinues Rs.149 Postpaid Recharge Pack
-
- 8 hrs ago Lenovo K11 Power Spotted At Google Play Console; Could Be Rebadged Moto G8 Power Lite
- 9 hrs ago Chinese Apps Banned In India: Here Some Alternatives App For Shein, Club Factory
- 9 hrs ago Boy Spends Parent's Rs. 16 Lakh Savings On PUBG Doing Micro Transaction
Don't Miss
- Movies 20 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor Reminiscences Pitching The Show To Star Plus
- News Why prime minister of a strong India so weak, asks Cong on border standoff
- Finance RIL Only Indian Entity In Top 100 Global Companies To Thrive Amid The Pandemic
- Sports Coronavirus pandemic prompted Ferrari decision to ditch Vettel
- Lifestyle Types Of Monsoon Diseases And Ways To Prevent Them
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing Once Again In India
- Travel 10 Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In South India In July 2020
- Education IIT Madras Launches World’s First Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science
50 Inch 4K Screen Smart TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 30,000
Keeping yourself busy with something interesting is very important during the COVID-19 crisis to keep the mind in balance. One way to achieve this is to watch your favorite movies and shows on a big-screen television. If you are planning to get a new big-screen TV and do not want to spend much, then we have shortlisted some 50-inch smart TVs with native 4K resolution that costs less than Rs. 30,000.
So, if you are planning to buy a new 50-inch screen smart TV, then here are some great options that offer features like HDR, big speaker setup, and a smart OS capable of streaming content on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV currently retails for Rs. 29,999 making it one of the most affordable 4K television from the brand based on Android TV OS. This model has a thin bezel design with a premium-looking finish.
iFFalcon 50K31 50 inch LED 4K TV
The iFFalcon 50K31 50 inch LED 4K TV sells for Rs. 26,999, making it one of the most affordable 50-inch 4K smart TV. This model offers a plethora of software features and also has some AI features as well.
Kodak 50CA7077 50 inch LED 4K TV
The Kodak 50CA7077 50 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 27,999 and it supports up to 5000 apps and games. This smart TV does support native HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.
Thomson 50TH1000 50 inch LED 4K TV
The Thomson 50TH1000 50 inch LED 4K TV is also a yet another affordable 4K smart TV that just costs Rs. 25,999 and it has a 20W speaker setup, offering theatre-like movie watching experience.
VU 50PM 50 inch LED 4K TV
The VU 50PM 50 inch LED 4K TV also sells for Rs. 29,999 and does offer a native 4K resolution LED screen with some great speaker setup, capable of offering 30W sound output.
-
74,999
-
51,980
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
18,645
-
87,999
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
20,000
-
17,990
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070