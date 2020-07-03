50 Inch 4K Screen Smart TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 30,000

So, if you are planning to buy a new 50-inch screen smart TV, then here are some great options that offer features like HDR, big speaker setup, and a smart OS capable of streaming content on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV currently retails for Rs. 29,999 making it one of the most affordable 4K television from the brand based on Android TV OS. This model has a thin bezel design with a premium-looking finish.

iFFalcon 50K31 50 inch LED 4K TV

The iFFalcon 50K31 50 inch LED 4K TV sells for Rs. 26,999, making it one of the most affordable 50-inch 4K smart TV. This model offers a plethora of software features and also has some AI features as well.

Kodak 50CA7077 50 inch LED 4K TV

The Kodak 50CA7077 50 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 27,999 and it supports up to 5000 apps and games. This smart TV does support native HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Thomson 50TH1000 50 inch LED 4K TV

The Thomson 50TH1000 50 inch LED 4K TV is also a yet another affordable 4K smart TV that just costs Rs. 25,999 and it has a 20W speaker setup, offering theatre-like movie watching experience.

VU 50PM 50 inch LED 4K TV

The VU 50PM 50 inch LED 4K TV also sells for Rs. 29,999 and does offer a native 4K resolution LED screen with some great speaker setup, capable of offering 30W sound output.