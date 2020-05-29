ENGLISH

    Smart TVs have become a common household gadget. Today, the Indian market is flooded with many smart TV options in many size variants. There are many best 50-inch screen smart TVs to buy in India under Rs. 26,000.

    Brands like Kodak, Cooaa, Adsun, Thomson, Trigur, and others are available in the Indian market today with under Rs. 30,000 price tag.

    Kodak 50UHDXSMART 50-inch LED 4K TV

    The Kodak 50UHDXSMART 50-inch LED 4K TV is an Ultra HD widescreen of 3840 Xx 2160p. The TV can be setup with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing users to go online and browse movies, download apps, and access various online channels.

    Cooaa 50S3N 50 inch LED 4K TV

    The Cooaa 50S3N 50 inch LED 4K TV is another good option to buy a smart TV under Rs. 26,000 in India. The Smart TV based on Linux overlaid with the brand's custom interface and apps. It ships with 20W Speakers enabled with Dolby Audio for advanced audio formatting and signal processing.

    Adsun 50AESL1 50 inch LED 4K TV
     

    The Adsun 50AESL1 50 inch LED 4K TV features two HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, and one VGA port to connect the laptop, making it an ideal choice for smart TVs to buy under Rs. 26,000.

    Thomson 50TH1000 50-inch LED 4K TV

    Thomson is a popular smart TV brand worldwide, making it to the list of best smart TV with a 50-inch display to buy under Rs. 26,000. The Thomson 50TH1000 50-inch LED 4K TV comes with a 4K display, allowing users to watch their favorite content in the most optimum manner with sharp, lifelike images, and rich details.

    Trigur A50TGS470 50 inch LED Full HD TV

    Adding to the list of best 50-inch smart TVs to buy in India under Rs. 26,000 is the Trigur A50TGS470 50 inch LED Full HD TV. It's a Full HD TV with 1920 x 1080 pixel, with Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. For audio, there are two speakers with 16W output.

    Kodak 50FHDXSMART 50-inch LED Full HD TV

    The Kodak 50FHDXSMART 50-inch LED Full HD TV is another TV making it to the list of best TVs to buy under Rs. 26,000. It packs a couple of smart features like wireless Media Playback from Phone, built-in Wi-Fi, and more.

