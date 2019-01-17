Best Alexa powered Echo smart-speakers available in India for every budget

Alexa- a virtual assistant developed by Amazon, is in huge demands by the gadget makers. Recently, there have been bigger number of Echo smart speakers which are Alexa powered.

Alexa is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and other real-time information, such as news. It can also control several smart devices using itself as a home automation system.

These powerful speakers come with Dolby technology play 360° audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response. You can also use your voice to adjust equalizer settings or pair with another Echo (2nd Gen) for stereo sound.

You can call and message almost anyone hands-free, and instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible device. You can use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and do more with compatible connected Echo devices. In addition, there are few more amazing features which makes the speakers really smart.

1st Gen Echo Dot Price: Rs 4,499

Key Specs

Size: 99x 99 x 43 mm

Weight: 300 g

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth Connectivity:

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Dot or from Echo Dot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported. Amazon Echo Price: Rs 9,999

Key Specs Amazon Echo is a hands-free smart speaker that you control using your voice. It connects to Alexa - a cloud based voice service to play music, make calls, check weather and news, set alarms, control smart home devices, and much more.

Echo has powerful speakers that fill the room with immersive 360° omnidirectional audio, and deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.

Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from your favourite music services like Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and TuneIn. Using multi-room music, you can even play music across multiple Echo devices at the same time.

With seven microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction-even in noisy environments or while playing music.

Call or message anyone hands-free who also has an Echo device or the Alexa App. Simply ask "Alexa, how do I set up calling?" to get started. You can also use Alexa to make Skype calls.

Controls lights, plugs, and more with compatible connected devices from Philips, Syska, TP-Link and Oakter.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to order food from Zomato, request a ride from Ola, book a carpenter from Urbanclap, and more. 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Plus Price: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

Echo Plus has a new design and an improved sound. It comes with a built-in hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices.

New premium speakers powered by Dolby, play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.

Echo Plus connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service, to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and TuneIn - just ask for a song, artist, or genre. You can also use your voice to adjust equalizer settings. Just say, "Alexa, increase the bass".

Set up your smart lights and plugs from Philips Hue and Anchor without a separate hub - just ask "Alexa, discover my devices". Also control other compatible smart lights, plugs and remotes from Oakter, Syska, TP-Link, and more.

Call or message family and friends who have an Echo device or the Alexa App and use Alexa to make Skype calls. Use announcements like a one-way intercom to broadcast messages to all your Echo devices.

Control Echo Plus hands-free - it can hear you from across the room with 7 far-field microphones, even in noisy environments or while playing music.

15,000+ skills including ordering cab, food, jokes and games. Always getting smarter and adding new features. Echo Spot Price: Rs 12,999

Key Specs Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free-just ask.

Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control smart home, and more.

Just ask to play a song, artist, or genre, and see lyrics with Amazon Music. Also, stream music from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and other music services, or books from Audible.

Use the built-in speaker or connect to speakers through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels with your voice.

Ask Alexa to turn on your lights, show baby monitors and front door cameras, and lock your doors. Plus, control your thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more.

Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.

With tens of thousands of skills, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more. Echo Sub Price: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer.

Pair with Amazon Echo or Echo Plus (sold separately) to enjoy dynamic music that fills the room.

Pair with two Amazon Echo or two Echo Plus for rich left/right stereo sound.

Simple to set up and use-just plug in, open the Alexa app, and wirelessly connect to your Echo device(s) to control music with your voice. Echo Input Price: Rs 2,999

Key Specs

Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.

Can hear you from across the room-even when music is playing.

Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.

Just ask Alexa to play a song, read the news, or check the weather and traffic.

Set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, and control compatible smart home devices.

Calling and Drop In via Bluetooth is currently not supported.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Slim, low-profile design fits almost anywhere.