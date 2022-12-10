The Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022: Portable Music for all Budgets Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

As the world of technology continues to evolve, so too do the options for high-quality audio equipment. In particular, Bluetooth speakers have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to their convenient size, portability, and ability to connect wirelessly to a variety of devices.

If you're in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, you may be wondering which ones are the best for your needs. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some of the top Bluetooth speakers available in 2022, and highlight their key features and benefits to figure out why they deserve your hard-earned money.

1. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+(Series II) is a Bluetooth speaker that offers immersive, 360-degree sound in a portable design. With its powerful, omni-directional audio, the SoundLink Revolve+ can fill any room with rich, lifelike sound. It's also water-resistant and has a long battery life, lasting up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Plus, it's compatible with the Bose Connect app, which allows you to easily control your music and settings from your smartphone. Whether you're looking for a speaker for outdoor gatherings or for enjoying music at home, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is a top-notch option.

Price: ₹26,900

Buy on Amazon

2. Marshall Emberton 2

The Marshall Emberton 2 is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker that offers rich, powerful sound in a rugged, waterproof design. With its IPX7-rated waterproof exterior, the Emberton 2 can withstand spills, splashes, and even submersion, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. It also has a long battery life, lasting up to 20 hours on a single charge.

The device is also compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app, which allows you to easily control your music and settings from your smartphone. Whether you're looking for a speaker for the beach, the pool, or the great outdoors, the Marshall Emberton 2 is a solid choice.

Price: ₹17,498

Buy on Flipkart

3. JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker is a powerful, portable speaker that offers deep, booming sound in a rugged, waterproof design. With its massive, 20,000mAh battery, the Boombox can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, making it perfect for all-day parties and outdoor gatherings.

It's also water-resistant and has a built-in handle for easy carrying, and it's compatible with the JBL PartyBoost app, which allows you to easily connect and control multiple JBL speakers for an even bigger sound. Whether you're looking for a speaker for backyard barbecues or for keeping the party going on the go, the JBL Boombox is an excellent choice.

Price: ₹26,999

Buy on Flipkart

4. Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Party Speaker

The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Party Speaker is a versatile, portable speaker that offers high-quality audio in a compact, waterproof design. With its flexible, removable speaker stand, the Soundlink Flex can be used in a variety of settings, from the kitchen counter to the backyard patio.

It's also water-resistant and has a long battery life, lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge, and it's compatible with the Bose Connect app, which allows you to easily control your music and settings from your smartphone. Whether you're looking for a speaker for indoor or outdoor use, the Bose Soundlink Flex is a great option.

Price: ₹14,299

Buy on Amazon

5. Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Speaker is a compact, portable speaker that offers powerful, immersive sound in a rugged, waterproof design. With its unique, cylindrical shape and 360-degree audio, the SRS-XB23 can fill any space with rich, lifelike sound. It's also water-resistant and has a long battery life, lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The device is also compatible with the Sony Music Center app, which allows you to easily control your music and settings from your smartphone. Whether you're looking for a speaker for the beach, the pool, or the great outdoors, the Sony SRS-XB23 is a top-notch choice.

Price: ₹8,944

Buy on Amazon

Not All New Bluetooth Speakers are Worth Buying

These are just a few of the many great Bluetooth speakers available in 2022. Not all of them have launched this year, but there haven't been many new Bluetooth speakers this year, and the lot listed here are nevertheless the best available so far.

Having said that, shopping for a wireless speaker is best done by considering your needs and preferences, and doing some research to find the best option for you. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for the beach, a powerful speaker for a party, or a high-quality speaker for your home, there's a Bluetooth speaker out there that can meet your needs.

Best Mobiles in India