Best Full HD smart TVs to buy Under Rs 30,000

Over the last couple of years, TVs have evolved drastically from the big boxes to slim LEDs, simple TVs to Smart TVs, HD TVs to 4K TVs. And these new TVs offer very rich entertainment. Apart from regular TV channels, you can access apps like YouTube, Netflix, and other and you can also browse the internet, can keep track of the updates on social media and you can even play games.

However, today in the market there are lots to choose from. And due to this huge selection, it becomes very important that you select the correct TV which can serve your purposes without compromising on the quality.

So if you are looking for best TV under 30000 in India, we've compiled the list of the best-LED TVs under Rs 30,000. The list covers the top televisions from both three sizes in this budget - 32 inch, 40 inch and 42-43 inch, covering both smart and non-smart models. It should be very easy for you now.

Go ahead and check out the list below.

Panasonic VIERA TH-32ES480DX 32 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 22,790

Key Features

Screen Size :- 32 inches screen

Type :- HD Ready

USB :- 2

HDMI :- 2

Resolution :-1366 x 768 Pixels

Power Output RMS :- 16

Power Consumption :- 0.3W, 178 Viewing Angle.

In Sales Package :- Main Unit, Remote, Manual, Warranty Card.

Performance Features :- IPS LED, Flash Player, Web Browser, Sound Station-8W x 2,

Video Features :- 100 Hz Hz Refresh Rate/Motion Rate.

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once Nacson NS4215 Smart 39 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

40 inch Smart LEd TV

1 GB RAM 8 GB ROM

Memory card slot - Yes (upto 128 Gb)

With Normal Remote + Airmouse Remote

Screen Cast - Yes Kodak 40FHDXSMART 40 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 23,990

Key Features

102 cm, Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 2*USB

Audio: 20 W output

Warranty Information: 1 year provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase TCL 43S4 43 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 23,999

Key Features

43 inch screen with 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

16 W Speaker Output

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Croma EL7328 40 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 27,990

Key Features

40 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080)p screen

A + Grade, Zero Dot Panel

2 x HDMI (1 ARC Enabled) | 2 x USB

Built-in Ethernet port and Wi-Fi module

Screen mirroring Intex Avoir Smart Splash Plus 43 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features

43 inches 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

20 W Speaker Output Onida 42FIE 42 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features

42 inch screen 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

16 W Speaker Output LG 32LH604T 32 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 29,799

Key Features Item Weight :7.7 Kg

Product Dimensions :80 x 14 x 51 cm

Resolution :1920 x 1080p

Additional Features :Dolby Digital Decoder, Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional), Magic Remote Modes 3 modes(Point, Home, Wheel)

Included Components :power cord, menual book, stand, remote

Number Of Items 4

Display Technology :LED

Screen Size 32 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum :1920 x 1080p

Audio Wattage :20 Watts

Wattage :20 Watts

Batteries Included :No

Batteries Required :No

Total Usb Ports :2 Onida 43FIS 43 inch LED Full HD TV Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

43 inch screen 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound Vu 80cm (32 inch) Full HD LED TV (32D6545) Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Features 16 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device