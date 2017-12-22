Best Full HD smart TVs to buy Under Rs 30,000

Over the last couple of years, TVs have evolved drastically from the big boxes to slim LEDs, simple TVs to Smart TVs, HD TVs to 4K TVs. And these new TVs offer very rich entertainment. Apart from regular TV channels, you can access apps like YouTube, Netflix, and other and you can also browse the internet, can keep track of the updates on social media and you can even play games.
However, today in the market there are lots to choose from. And due to this huge selection, it becomes very important that you select the correct TV which can serve your purposes without compromising on the quality.
So if you are looking for best TV under 30000 in India, we've compiled the list of the best-LED TVs under Rs 30,000. The list covers the top televisions from both three sizes in this budget - 32 inch, 40 inch and 42-43 inch, covering both smart and non-smart models. It should be very easy for you now.
Panasonic VIERA TH-32ES480DX 32 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 22,790
Key Features
- Screen Size :- 32 inches screen
- Type :- HD Ready
- USB :- 2
- HDMI :- 2
- Resolution :-1366 x 768 Pixels
- Power Output RMS :- 16
- Power Consumption :- 0.3W, 178 Viewing Angle.
- In Sales Package :- Main Unit, Remote, Manual, Warranty Card.
- Performance Features :- IPS LED, Flash Player, Web Browser, Sound Station-8W x 2,
- Video Features :- 100 Hz Hz Refresh Rate/Motion Rate.
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once
Nacson NS4215 Smart 39 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 40 inch Smart LEd TV
- 1 GB RAM 8 GB ROM
- Memory card slot - Yes (upto 128 Gb)
- With Normal Remote + Airmouse Remote
- Screen Cast - Yes
Kodak 40FHDXSMART 40 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 23,990
Key Features
- 102 cm, Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 2*USB
- Audio: 20 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase
TCL 43S4 43 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 23,999
Key Features
- 43 inch screen with 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
Croma EL7328 40 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 27,990
Key Features
- 40 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080)p screen
- A + Grade, Zero Dot Panel
- 2 x HDMI (1 ARC Enabled) | 2 x USB
- Built-in Ethernet port and Wi-Fi module
- Screen mirroring
Intex Avoir Smart Splash Plus 43 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 43 inches 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- 20 W Speaker Output
Onida 42FIE 42 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 42 inch screen 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- 16 W Speaker Output
LG 32LH604T 32 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 29,799
Key Features
- Item Weight :7.7 Kg
- Product Dimensions :80 x 14 x 51 cm
- Resolution :1920 x 1080p
- Additional Features :Dolby Digital Decoder, Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional), Magic Remote Modes 3 modes(Point, Home, Wheel)
- Included Components :power cord, menual book, stand, remote
- Number Of Items 4
- Display Technology :LED
- Screen Size 32 Inches
- Display Resolution Maximum :1920 x 1080p
- Audio Wattage :20 Watts
- Wattage :20 Watts
- Batteries Included :No
- Batteries Required :No
- Total Usb Ports :2
Onida 43FIS 43 inch LED Full HD TV
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 43 inch screen 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- 16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound
Vu 80cm (32 inch) Full HD LED TV (32D6545)
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 16 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device