Best Platforms To Watch Native 8K Content

We live in the era of 4K Ultra HD TVs. Now, focus is being shifted to the advanced image quality and high resolution via 8K TVs. To truly experience the mesmerizing 8K video stream on your TV, you'll have to ensure that the streaming service is capable of decoding 8K resolution streams.

Nowadays, though several platforms deliver 8K native content but there's still less 8K content because of lack of using 8K capable cameras and transferring issue of large data. Another reason is the low number of 8K content creators. Let's take a look at some of the platforms or streaming services that provide 8K content.

Where To Watch 8K Content?

When it comes to watching best quality video contents, you might consider OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar first. Surprisingly, these video streaming platforms do not offer any native 8K content as of now. So, when it comes to finding 8K content providers, the options are pretty less. You can enjoy variety 8K native content on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

However, the content on these platforms is not much but it's increasing rapidly. YouTube is arguably the best streaming service for true 8K experience because of AV1 encoder. On the other side, Vimeo is another option to watch 8K native content.

What Is 4K Content Upscaling?

Moreover, Netflix and Amazon Prime will allow 4K content to be upscaled to 8K resolution in the future. Also, the latest smart TVs use AI driven technology to take upscaling in a higher level. For those unaware, upscaling is basically the procedure of presenting lower resolution content in a higher resolution display.

Though the upscaled 4K content does not provide the exact stunning video resolution like 8K and it still gives pretty good viewing experience. In an honest opinion, the upscaled 4K content is still very much lagging behind to provide the real experience as 8K. Apart from the 8K TVs, you can also enjoy 8K video experience on other devices like some flagship mobiles, laptops, and tablets which are 8K compatible.

