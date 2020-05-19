Premium Dolby Digital Home Theatres To Buy In India

Here are some of the premium Dolby Digital home theaters to buy in India, including the Sony HT-RT40 Soundbar, Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 Home Theater, Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1, and more.

Sony HT-RT40 Soundbar Home Theater

The Sony HT-RT40 Soundbar Home Theater is a 5.1 channel home theatre is capable of creating cinematic surround sound delivering an energetic listening experience. It even has an Indian sound setting.

Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 Home Theater

The Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 Home Theater is another device that comes with premium Dolby Digital. The technology delivers incredibly immersive surround sound, plenty of amplifier power, and unparalleled music playback options, thanks to the built-in HEOS technology.

Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar Home Theater

Adding to the list of premium Dolby Digital home theaters to buy in India is the Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar Home Theater. It comes with a 7.1.2ch S-Force PRO Front Surround technology soundbar, where the virtual surround sound combines Digital Signal Processing.

Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1 Home Theater

The Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1 Home Theater is another premium Dolby Digital home theater to buy in India. It comes with seven surround speakers and one subwoofer, where the two-way bass reflexes the front left and right speaker cabinets.

Quadral Quintas 5000 5.1 Home Theater

The Quadral Quintas 5000 5.1 Home Theater features 5 speakers with a home surround system delivering an ideal performance, making it to the list of premium Dolby Digital home theaters to buy in India.

Sony BDV-N9200W 5.1 Home Theater

Another offering from Sony is the Sony BDV-N9200W 5.1 Home Theater, which brings the power of the cinema to your living room, thanks to 4K upscaling and pass-through.

Panda Audio KV-8789-HT 5.1 Home Theater

Another one to the list of premium Dolby Digital home theaters to buy in India is the Panda Audio KV-8789-HT Wired Home Audio Speaker that comes with 5.1 Channels, offering a premium audio experience for users.