Best Smart Bulbs To Buy Under Rs. 999 In India
If you are looking forward to buying some of the best smart bulbs under Rs. 999, you can look a few of them on Amazon. These electronic products are unlike the traditional bulbs. These smart bulbs can be controlled by your smartphone, and can also be commanded via Alexa and Siri. These bulbs also offer warranty services for two years.
Offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI on a few cards for orders exceeding Rs. 3,000, flat cashback of Rs. 50 on a minimum order of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI, get GST invoice on these bulbs and save up to 28% on next business purchases, and many more.
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9-Watt WiZ Connected
The smart Wi-Fi LED bulb from Philips is available from Rs. 799 with 60% off. The bulb comes with millions of installed colors and preset themes and can be controlled using voice commands.
Wipro Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 9-Watt
The smart LED bulb can be connected using Wipro Next app. Using the app, you can control your light from anywhere staying home. The product costs at Rs. 639 and is available in 7W RGB, 12W RGB, 9W RGB, and 9W White options.
Halonix Prime Prizm Smart 12W Base B22 Wi-Fi LED Bulb
The smart bulb is priced at Rs. 589 with 76% off. It features 16M shades of light, compatible with Alexa in both English and Hindi languages, and also works with Assistant.
Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa
Buy the LED bulb at Rs. 699 with 61% off. The bulb is based on Android starting from version 4.3 and iOS 6 and exceeding versions.
Wipro Garnet 9W Smart Bulb
Buy the smart bulb from Rs. 499, and seek a discount of Rs. 761 on the product. You will also get a 2-year warranty service on the product. For more offers, check Amazon's website.
