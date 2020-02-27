Best Smart Bulbs To Buy Under Rs. 999 In India

Offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI on a few cards for orders exceeding Rs. 3,000, flat cashback of Rs. 50 on a minimum order of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI, get GST invoice on these bulbs and save up to 28% on next business purchases, and many more.

Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9-Watt WiZ Connected

The smart Wi-Fi LED bulb from Philips is available from Rs. 799 with 60% off. The bulb comes with millions of installed colors and preset themes and can be controlled using voice commands.

Wipro Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 9-Watt

The smart LED bulb can be connected using Wipro Next app. Using the app, you can control your light from anywhere staying home. The product costs at Rs. 639 and is available in 7W RGB, 12W RGB, 9W RGB, and 9W White options.

Halonix Prime Prizm Smart 12W Base B22 Wi-Fi LED Bulb

The smart bulb is priced at Rs. 589 with 76% off. It features 16M shades of light, compatible with Alexa in both English and Hindi languages, and also works with Assistant.

Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Buy the LED bulb at Rs. 699 with 61% off. The bulb is based on Android starting from version 4.3 and iOS 6 and exceeding versions.

Wipro Garnet 9W Smart Bulb

Buy the smart bulb from Rs. 499, and seek a discount of Rs. 761 on the product. You will also get a 2-year warranty service on the product. For more offers, check Amazon's website.