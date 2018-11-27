ENGLISH

Best smart and LED TVs to buy under Rs. 15,000

    Flipkart has brought up great sale scheme, under which you can purchase some best smart and LED TVs priced within a range of Rs. 15,000. These gadgets also have some finest features that can additionally benefit you.

    Best smart and LED TVs to buy under Rs. 15,000

     

    Some of them are 20 W speaker output, great picture quality, standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality, 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players, and lot more.

    These products can also be obtained under great discounts and other lucrative offers. These deals are no cost EMI at better rates, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 20 % discount on subscription of ZEE5 for Mi TV users under partner offer, and 1 year on product & additional 1 year on panel. The portal also provides extended warranty coverage by 2 year. You can also get free at home repair service with genuine spare parts.

    Take a look at some of these TVs, which we have mentioned as of a list.

    Micromax 81cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

    Price: Rs 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Kodak X900 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32HDX900s)

    Price: Rs 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Thomson R9 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32TM3290)

    Price: Rs 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    LG Led 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24LJ470A-TA/24LJ470A)

    Price: Rs 12,350
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    Vu 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32K160M)

    Price: Rs 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32)

    Price: Rs 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV 2018 Edition (32N4010)

    Price: Rs 15,999
    Key specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    iFFALCON Certified Android 79.97cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32F2A)

    Price: Rs 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

