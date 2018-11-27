Best smart and LED TVs to buy under Rs. 15,000

Flipkart has brought up great sale scheme, under which you can purchase some best smart and LED TVs priced within a range of Rs. 15,000. These gadgets also have some finest features that can additionally benefit you.

Some of them are 20 W speaker output, great picture quality, standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality, 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players, and lot more.

These products can also be obtained under great discounts and other lucrative offers. These deals are no cost EMI at better rates, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 20 % discount on subscription of ZEE5 for Mi TV users under partner offer, and 1 year on product & additional 1 year on panel. The portal also provides extended warranty coverage by 2 year. You can also get free at home repair service with genuine spare parts.

Take a look at some of these TVs, which we have mentioned as of a list.

Micromax 81cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV Price: Rs 10,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Kodak X900 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32HDX900s) Price: Rs 10,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Thomson R9 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32TM3290) Price: Rs 10,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device LG Led 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24LJ470A-TA/24LJ470A) Price: Rs 12,350

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Vu 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (32K160M) Price: Rs 11,499

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32) Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV 2018 Edition (32N4010) Price: Rs 15,999

Key specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives iFFALCON Certified Android 79.97cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32F2A) Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives