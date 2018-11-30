Best Smart Plugs with WiFi and App support to buy in India

Amazon, India offers great sales offers on some devices and other electronic accessories. These accessories include smart plugs which feature WiFi and app support. Due to some more amazing features, these plugs are often cited as the best ones. These gadgets can be obtained from the portal of Amazon with better discouAmazon, India's new scheme includes some of the best smart plugs with WiFi and app support which now can be availed with much reduced price option. These gadgets also house several fabulous features which can make you reliable for, and your daily activity becomes an ease. nts and other good offers.

The deals given by Amazon are additional 10% cashback upto Rs. 150, 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards, 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in, and more. You also get 100% purchase protection plan on these accessories.

These wares dwell some exciting features. They have manual override switch that allows you to control your appliance manually. It provides notification Facility (when you are away, you can get notification if someone is switching ON/OFF your appliances at your home).

All family members can control with their respective mobile phone using same log in credentials. These plugs also offers weekly and daily scheduling facility that allows you to save energy bills by automating ON/OFF conditions at specified time.

Smarteefi Android Remote Controlled WiFi Smart Power Extension Strip Price: Rs 2,799

Key Specs This is WiFi enabled Smart Power Strip that provides you 3 smart plugs capability combined in to one whereas EACH SOCKET CAN BE CONTROLLED AND PROGRAMMED/SCHEDULED INDEPENDENTLY. It Works with AMAZON ALEXA and GOOGLE ASSISTANT. Alexa and Google Assistant also recognizes each socket independently. 1 YEAR WARRANTY.

You can control ANYTIME from ANYWHERE using Smarteefi App (Android/iOS). It also has manual override switch that allows you to control your appliance manually. You to lock/unlock manual control. Each socket RESTORES its LAST STATE after Power-Cut/Power-Resume

Weekly and Daily Scheduling Facility allows you to save energy bills by automating ON/OFF conditions at specified time. IT CAN RUN SCHEDULES EVEN IF INTERNET BREAKS DOWN OR POWER-CUT/ POWER-RESUME HAPPENS. Its scheduling facility is designed for Indian scenarios. Once schedules are stored in its memory it is no more dependent on Internet to execute the schedules

Apart from scheduling facility it also provides COUNTDOWN TIMER. Instead of selected scheduled time suppose you want to charge your mobile phone anytime with specified time duration (say 1 hour), you can start count down timer for 1 hour on the socket where charger is connected. It will switch-off charging after 1 hour. You can avoid overcharging and increase battery life of your phone/laptop etc.

It provides notification Facility (when you are away, you can get notification if someone is switching ON/OFF your appliances at your home). All family members can control with their respective mobile phone using same login credentials. Oakter Smart plug for hi- powered appliances Price: Rs 5,227

Key Specs Wi-Fi smart plug for high powered appliances

Control your high powered plugged in appliances like Geyser, Motor, AC

Set schedules TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug (White) Price: Rs 1,550

Key Specs Works with Amazon Alexa voice control

Remote Access: Control devices connected to the smart plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible with Android 4.1 or higher and iOS9 or higher)

Use away-mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away

Easy to use and install - just plug a device into the smart plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network, 100V AC compatible D-Link DSP-W215/E Wi-Fi Smart Power Plug Adapter (White) Price: Rs 1,499

Key Specs Control your power usage :Instantly turn an appliance on or off using the mydlink Home app, or schedule power usage around your daily activities

Protect your home and appliances :A thermal sensor will automatically turn off overheating appliances, helping you prevent potential damage to your home

Monitor your home energy usage: See your power usage at a glance and receive handy push notifications that keep you informed whether you're home or away

Connectivity - Wireless 802.11n,Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), mydlink Home app support

mydlink Features - Power scheduling, smart remote power control, energy usage statistics, push notifications

Additional Features - Overheat protection, compact size, clean cable-free installation

Support Functions - Smart remote control, push notifications, energy usage statistics, power scheduling, overheat protection WIQD Smart Wifi Plug Socket, Compatible with Alexa And Google Assistant / Home Voice Control Price: Rs 1,999

Key Specs

Simple to install: Download the app and pair Wi-Fi via your smart phone. Supports 2.4GHz network

Remote control: Control your plug turn on or off with your smart phone no matter where you are. Schedule your plug to turn on or off at specific time. Share the device with your family

Works with Amazon Alexa echo and Google Home: Sync with the Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control after connecting successfully

Smartify your house and control your appliances from anywhere in the world

Wifi Smart Plug - Control at your fingertips. Turn on or off devices. You can create a schedule for each device any day of the week, or customize it by a specific time in a day. Make your devices run on your schedule, even when you're not there. Vinc Smart Plug Plus Colorful LED Bulb (9W) Alexa Google Home IFTTT Compatible Price: Rs 2,499

Key Specs

Works with Alexa & control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices

Remote Control from anywhere & Voice Controlled & For Bulb - No need hub, remote by phone APP

Smart App - Smart Lite. Automate Schedules & Save Energy & Dimabble

Supports Multiple Devices & Timing Function and for Bulb - Support both IOS and Android phones

Made for India & Built for Safely Smarteefi Smart Switch Board Price: Rs 4,199

Key Specs

This is WiFi enabled Smart Switch Board, a replacement to ordinary modular switch plates. It provides you 2 smart switches + 2 smart plugs + 1 smart fan in 8 module configuration and 3 smart switches + 1 smart plug + 1 smart fan in 6 module configurations. Smart Switch, Smart Plug and Smart Fan Speed can be individually controlled from AMAZON ALEXA, GOOGLE ASSISTANT and SMARTEEFI APP.

Manual override switch allows you to control your appliance manually. Smarteefi App allows you to lock/unlock manual control. 3 switches are provided for Fan control (speed up/ speed down/ ON-OFF). When fan is Switched-On on using ON-OFF switch it restores the last speed. Switches and Plugs also restores last state in Power-Cut/Power-Resume scenarios.

Weekly and Daily Scheduling Facility allows you to save energy bills by automating ON/OFF conditions at specified time. IT CAN RUN SCHEDULES EVEN IF INTERNET BREAKS DOWN OR POWER-CUT/ POWER-RESUME HAPPENS. Its scheduling facility is designed for Indian scenarios. Once schedules are stored in its memory it is no more dependent on Internet to execute the schedules.

Apart from scheduling facility it also provides countdown timer. Instead of selected scheduled time suppose you want to charge your mobile phone anytime with specified time duration (say 1 hour), you may connect your charger to one of the plugs in the Smart Switch Board and start count down timer for 1 hour. It can avoid overcharging and increase battery life of your phone/laptop etc.

It provides notification Facility (when you are away, you can get notification if someone is switching ON/OFF your lights at your home). All family members can control with their respective mobile phone using same login credentials. Comes with full 1 YEAR WARRANTY. KACOOLTimer Switch, Wifi Smart Switch Plug, Wireless Home Automation Remote Control Module Price: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

App remote control: with remote access, you can easily turn on/off your electronics, set timer and countdown, create scenes, share access at your fingertip wherever you have wifi connected using the relevant app on your smartphone (Compatible with Android 4.2 or higher and iOS 8 or higher). Control your devices easily with wi-fi access

Handsfree voice control: works with amazon alexa echo/dot to make a well-lit home safely and accurately. When paired with amazon alexa, this smart plug gives you handsfree voice control over your devices. Turn your lights or an entire room on/off when making a voice command

Time-setting function with the scheduling benefits of a smart outlet, you have a better control over your life. Schedule the smart outlet to automatically power electronics on as needed or use a countdown feature to have lamps or fan shut off right before bedtime

Easy installation: easy to use, just power on the smart plug and connect to your wi-fi network. When you turn it on/off on app, you would find that the app and this smart device sync on/off. Easy handling and can be activated immediately

Works with :or Fan and Light, Work with Amazon Alexa Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required, Electrical Automatic Timer to Control Air Conditioner, TV, Mobile Phone, Cooker Boil Thrumm WiFi Smart Plug (White) Price: Rs 1,209

Key Specs

Works with Amazon Echo and Google Home

Thrumm products work with Smart Life app and Smart Life skill

12 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase

Manual on/off; App based remote control works anytime and anywhere

App update online, Perfect mini size, Over-load protection, Device share

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Indian PINS, Voice Controlled, No HUB Required, Mobile Phone Control from Anywhere Anytime, Scheduling/Timing Function