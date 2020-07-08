Just In
Best Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs. 15,000
Smart TVs are now available at a wide price range, including as less at Rs. 15,000 and go up to lakhs of rupees. Here's a compilation of some of the best smart TVs under Rs. 15,000 from top brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vu, LG, Kodak, Micromax, BPL, and MarQ. Here are some of the best smart TVs with a budget price tag.
Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
The Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is one of the best choices to buy under Rs. 15,000 in India. It features 40 Watts Output, four-channel speakers surround sound, Ultra Pix Color Technology.
Motorola 80.5cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
The Motorola 80.5cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is another smart TV that can be bought under Rs. 15,000 in India. The 32-inch HD Ready TV runs Android with two 20W speakers.
Vu Cinema 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Adding to the list is the Vu Cinema 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV, another good choice to buy a smart TV under Rs. 15,000. The TV supports Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more as in-built apps.
Realme 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
The Realme 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is another ideal option if you're looking for a smart TV under Rs. 15,000. Realme is known for smartphones and the new Realme TV 60Hz refresh rate.
LG 32LM560BPTC 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
The LG 32LM560BPTC 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV offers a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, a refresh rate of 50Hz, and Slim LED features. This makes it one of the best choices to buy a smart TV under Rs. 15,000.
Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
Kodak is a well-known brand for smart TVs. The Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is one such good option to buy a smart TV under Rs. 15,000 with 1366 x 768 pixels.
Micromax 32 Canvas 3 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
Micromax is an Indian brand that's trending for its affordable and budget-friendly devices. The Micromax 32 Canvas 3 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is one such option for a smart TV to buy under Rs. 15,000. It features a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels with Android OS.
BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
BPL is another popular brand for TVs. The BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is one such smart TV that can be purchased for an affordable price tag of less than Rs. 15,000.
TCL 32S6500S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
The TCL 32S6500S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is another smart TV that can be bought under Rs. 15,000 in India. TCL is a popular brand for smart TVs and this one offers a couple of premium features for this price tag.
MarQ 32VNSSHDM 32 inch LED Full HD TV
The MarQ 32VNSSHDM 32 inch LED Full HD TV is another flagship smart TV, available for less than Rs. 15,000. It features a 16W sound output with support apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more, making it an ideal choice for many.
Samsung UA32T4340AK 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
Adding to the list is the Samsung UA32T4340AK 32 inch LED TV is another HD-Ready TV that can be bought under Rs. 15,000. It runs Android and comes with support for a few in-built apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.
