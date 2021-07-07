Budget Friendly Home Theatre Under Rs. 2,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Looking for an affordable home theatre for your newly bought smart TV? We have now come up with a list of cheap home theatres, which costs less than Rs. 2000 and are easily available online with offers like free delivery and a lot more.

Brands like Intex, IKALL, Vemax Air, and Tronicaa offer affordable home theatres that work well with most modern smart TVs without any issue. Here are some of the best budget home theatres available in India that will further enhance your multimedia consumption experience. Intex 2622 Portable Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel) Rs. 1,999

Key Specs Power Source: AC

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

Digital FM playability

Multiple connectivity-AUX audio input compatible with DVD/PC/TV

Power indicator LED with LED display Intex 2.1 Choral TUFB OS 40 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Rs. 1,799

Key Specs Power Output(RMS): 40 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Bluetooth Version: 3

Wireless range: 7 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot IKALL IK-401 60W Bluetooth Home Theatre System Rs. 1,999

Key Specs SALES PACKAGE: 1 Woofer, 4 Speakers, 1 Aux, 1 Remote and User Mannual

Power Output: 20Wx1+10Wx7, Power Source: AC 180V-260V/50Hz, Frequency: 40Hz-200Hz (Main Unit), 200Hz-20KHz (Satellite)

Bluetooth- YES, Memory Card Slot- Yes, Configuration 4.1

Power Output (RMS) 60 W Impedance-MAIN UNIT 4 OHMS, SATELLITE 8 OHMS

Please contact I KALL helpline number 1800-120-4934 for any assistance | 1 Year warranty for device and 6 Months for box accessories Intex IT-2616 Multimedia 55 W Portable Home Theatre Rs. 1,999

Key Specs Power Output(RMS): 55 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Connectivity : Wired

Memory Card Slot

Multiple connectivity - USB/SD card/FM/AUX

Inbuilt FM player Vemax Air 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System (Black) Rs. 1,690

Key Specs 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, Powerful 35 Watts RMS, Super Bass Output, Fully Remote Control Operation, Recommended for Small Rooms

Connectivity - The speaker can be connected with any LED TV/ Mobile Phone/ Laptop/ Tablets/ PCs/ all Mp3 devices and gaming consoles.

Features- Bluetooth, USB, FM, AUX, MMC, Comes With AUX Wire for connecting LED TV and Remote Control.

2.5 inch full range drivers for satellites and 4-inch bass driver for subwoofer, Wooden cabinet to let out only the best, distortion-free sound.

Bass & Treble Control, UV Coated Scratch-less Panel with Orange Knobs, Exquisite design, lightweight and convenient to carry Tronica IT-6363 Bluetooth 4.1 Multimedia Speakers Rs. 1,988

Key Specs 4.1 channel 35 W RMS with one 4 inch sub woofer (16W) & four 3 inch sattelite speakers ( 6W each)

FM/Bluetooth/Aux/Sd Card/Pendrive Compatible

With All Function Remote and Free Stereo Aux Lead

Acoustic Pressure: 75dB SNR

