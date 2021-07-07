For Quick Alerts
Budget Friendly Home Theatre Under Rs. 2,000 To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Looking for an affordable home theatre for your newly bought smart TV? We have now come up with a list of cheap home theatres, which costs less than Rs. 2000 and are easily available online with offers like free delivery and a lot more.
Brands like Intex, IKALL, Vemax Air, and Tronicaa offer affordable home theatres that work well with most modern smart TVs without any issue. Here are some of the best budget home theatres available in India that will further enhance your multimedia consumption experience.
Intex 2622 Portable Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel)
Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Power Source: AC
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
- Digital FM playability
- Multiple connectivity-AUX audio input compatible with DVD/PC/TV
- Power indicator LED with LED display
Intex 2.1 Choral TUFB OS 40 W Bluetooth Home Theatre
Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 40 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Bluetooth Version: 3
- Wireless range: 7 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
IKALL IK-401 60W Bluetooth Home Theatre System
Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- SALES PACKAGE: 1 Woofer, 4 Speakers, 1 Aux, 1 Remote and User Mannual
- Power Output: 20Wx1+10Wx7, Power Source: AC 180V-260V/50Hz, Frequency: 40Hz-200Hz (Main Unit), 200Hz-20KHz (Satellite)
- Bluetooth- YES, Memory Card Slot- Yes, Configuration 4.1
- Power Output (RMS) 60 W Impedance-MAIN UNIT 4 OHMS, SATELLITE 8 OHMS
- Please contact I KALL helpline number 1800-120-4934 for any assistance | 1 Year warranty for device and 6 Months for box accessories
Intex IT-2616 Multimedia 55 W Portable Home Theatre
Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 55 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Connectivity : Wired
- Memory Card Slot
- Multiple connectivity - USB/SD card/FM/AUX
- Inbuilt FM player
Vemax Air 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System (Black)
Rs. 1,690
Key Specs
- 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, Powerful 35 Watts RMS, Super Bass Output, Fully Remote Control Operation, Recommended for Small Rooms
- Connectivity - The speaker can be connected with any LED TV/ Mobile Phone/ Laptop/ Tablets/ PCs/ all Mp3 devices and gaming consoles.
- Features- Bluetooth, USB, FM, AUX, MMC, Comes With AUX Wire for connecting LED TV and Remote Control.
- 2.5 inch full range drivers for satellites and 4-inch bass driver for subwoofer, Wooden cabinet to let out only the best, distortion-free sound.
- Bass & Treble Control, UV Coated Scratch-less Panel with Orange Knobs, Exquisite design, lightweight and convenient to carry
Tronica IT-6363 Bluetooth 4.1 Multimedia Speakers
Rs. 1,988
Key Specs
- 4.1 channel 35 W RMS with one 4 inch sub woofer (16W) & four 3 inch sattelite speakers ( 6W each)
- FM/Bluetooth/Aux/Sd Card/Pendrive Compatible
- With All Function Remote and Free Stereo Aux Lead
- Acoustic Pressure: 75dB SNR
Comments
home theaters news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 1:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2021