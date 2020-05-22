Budget Smart TVs Under Rs. 10,000 To Enjoy YouTube, Netflix And More

If you want to upgrade to a smart TV and do not want to shell out a lot of money on the same, then here we have listed some of the best budget smart TVs in the market priced under Rs. 10,000.

These smart TVs will help you watch and enjoy content on a bigger screen as you stay at home without any budget constraints.

Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV features a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a web browser, apps, and games, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.

Thomson 32M3277 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Thomson 32M3277 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes with a 32-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, web browser and other apps.

Micromax 32CAM6SHD 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Micromax 32CAM6SHD 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV flaunts a 32-inch LED display with a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, a USB port, 2 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and Web Browser among others.

BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz, a couple of USB ports, a couple of HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, apps and web browser.

Croma CREL7341

Croma CREL7341 features a 49-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a web browser, and other apps and games as well.

iFFalcon 32F2 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The 32-inch HD LED TV from iFFalcon comes with a 32-inch HD LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV features a USB port, two HDMI ports, a web browser, and other notable aspects.

TGL T32SMOL 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

TGL T32SMOL 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV features a 32-inch LED display with a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, internet connectivity, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports among other aspects.

Yu Yuphoria 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Yu Yuphoria 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 32-inch LED HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and a slew of apps.

Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports on this smart TV.

Adsun A-3200S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Adsun A-3200S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD LED display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and a slew of apps.

Cooaa 32S3U 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Cooaa 32S3U 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes with a 32-inch HD LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV features a USB port, two HDMI ports, a web browser, and other notable aspects.

Huidi HD32D1M18 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Huidi HD32D1M18 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports on this smart TV.

Detel DI32SFA 32 inch LED Full HD TV

Detel DI32SFA 32 inch LED Full HD TV features a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a web browser, apps, and games, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.

Noble Skiodo NB24YT01 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Noble Skiodo NB24YT01 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a USB port, two HDMI ports, and other notable aspects.

Metz M24E2A 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Metz M24E2A 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV makes use of a 24-inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a single USB port and a single HDMI port as well.

CloudWalker CLOUD TV 24AH 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

CloudWalker CLOUD TV 24AH 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV 24-inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with 1366 x 768 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, a USB port, a HDMI port, and more.