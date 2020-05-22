Budget Smart TVs Under Rs. 10,000 To Enjoy YouTube, Netflix And More

ENGLISH

    Given that there is a lockdown in many countries including India, many people are working from home. At this point in time, there is a surge in the demand and use of content streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, etc. among others. While the content streaming services are compatible with all devices, smart TVs offer the best experience on a big screen.

    Best Budget Smart TVs To Buy In India
     

    If you want to upgrade to a smart TV and do not want to shell out a lot of money on the same, then here we have listed some of the best budget smart TVs in the market priced under Rs. 10,000.

    These smart TVs will help you watch and enjoy content on a bigger screen as you stay at home without any budget constraints.

    Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV features a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a web browser, apps, and games, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.

    Thomson 32M3277 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Thomson 32M3277 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    The Thomson 32M3277 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes with a 32-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, web browser and other apps.

    Micromax 32CAM6SHD 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV
     

    Micromax 32CAM6SHD 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Micromax 32CAM6SHD 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV flaunts a 32-inch LED display with a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, a USB port, 2 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and Web Browser among others.

    BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    BPL T32SH30A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz, a couple of USB ports, a couple of HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, apps and web browser.

    Croma CREL7341

    Croma CREL7341

    Croma CREL7341 features a 49-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a web browser, and other apps and games as well.

    iFFalcon 32F2 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    iFFalcon 32F2 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    The 32-inch HD LED TV from iFFalcon comes with a 32-inch HD LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV features a USB port, two HDMI ports, a web browser, and other notable aspects.

    TGL T32SMOL 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    TGL T32SMOL 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    TGL T32SMOL 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV features a 32-inch LED display with a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, internet connectivity, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports among other aspects.

    Yu Yuphoria 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Yu Yuphoria 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Yu Yuphoria 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 32-inch LED HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and a slew of apps.

    Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    The Kodak 32HDXSMART 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports on this smart TV.

    Adsun A-3200S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Adsun A-3200S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    The Adsun A-3200S 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD LED display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and a slew of apps.

    Cooaa 32S3U 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Cooaa 32S3U 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Cooaa 32S3U 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes with a 32-inch HD LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV features a USB port, two HDMI ports, a web browser, and other notable aspects.

    Huidi HD32D1M18 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Huidi HD32D1M18 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Huidi HD32D1M18 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV comes fitted with a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports on this smart TV.

    Detel DI32SFA 32 inch LED Full HD TV

    Detel DI32SFA 32 inch LED Full HD TV

    Detel DI32SFA 32 inch LED Full HD TV features a 32-inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a web browser, apps, and games, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.

    Noble Skiodo NB24YT01 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Noble Skiodo NB24YT01 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Noble Skiodo NB24YT01 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi, a USB port, two HDMI ports, and other notable aspects.

    Metz M24E2A 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Metz M24E2A 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    Metz M24E2A 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV makes use of a 24-inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a single USB port and a single HDMI port as well.

    CloudWalker CLOUD TV 24AH 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    CloudWalker CLOUD TV 24AH 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    CloudWalker CLOUD TV 24AH 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV 24-inch LED HD-Ready TV bestows a 24-inch LED display with 1366 x 768 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, a USB port, a HDMI port, and more.

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
