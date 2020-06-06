Buying Guide: Best 4K Smart TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

Brands like VU, iFFalcon, Xiaomi, Thomson, and Kodak are known for offering affordable 4K televisions with minimal compromise. Not just that, most of these televisions are also smart with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.

VU 43PM 43 inch LED 4K TV

The VU 43PM 43 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 25,999 and comes with a 43-inch 4K screen. This television is powered by Android TV OS and has a 30W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio.

VU 43-UH 43 inch LED 4K TV

The VU 43-UH 43 inch LED 4K TV sells for Rs. 22,999 making it one of the most affordable 4K television. This model comes with a dedicated cricket mode for enhanced sports watching experience.

iFFalcon 43K31 43 inch LED 4K TV

The iFFalcon 43K31 43 inch LED 4K TV is also a 43-inch 4K TV with a retail price of Rs. 23,999 and this model offers support for HDR 10 along with 20W speaker setup for an enhanced movie-watching experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch LED 4K TV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch LED 4K TV costs Rs. 24,999 and features a great 4K panel with support for Android TV OS. Not just that, the TV also has a 20W speaker setup and offers various I/O options to connect external home theatre.

Thomson 43 OATH 1000 43 inch LED 4K TV

The Thomson 43 OATH 1000 43 inch LED 4K TV also sells for Rs. 24,999 and comes with built-in Netflix support. This model also runs on Android TV OS and offers a great value-for-money.

Kodak 43CA2022 43 inch LED 4K TV

The Kodak 43CA2022 43 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 22,999 and it has a 60Hz refresh rate panel with good color reproduction accompanied by a 20W speaker setup.

TCL 43P8E 43 inch LED 4K TV

The TCL 43P8E 43 inch LED 4K TV now available for Rs. 22,999 and this model has a thin bezel design with a higher screen-to-body ratio. This model also offers support for apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.