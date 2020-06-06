ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best 4K Smart TVs To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    Smart TVs were never this affordable and you can get one for less than Rs. 25,000. To make your task easy, we have come up with a list of 4K TVs that are priced well within Rs. 25,000 and these are also probably the best affordable 4K TVs that one can consider.

    Best Smart Tvs To Buy In India
     

    Brands like VU, iFFalcon, Xiaomi, Thomson, and Kodak are known for offering affordable 4K televisions with minimal compromise. Not just that, most of these televisions are also smart with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.

    VU 43PM 43 inch LED 4K TV

    VU 43PM 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The VU 43PM 43 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 25,999 and comes with a 43-inch 4K screen. This television is powered by Android TV OS and has a 30W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio.

    VU 43-UH 43 inch LED 4K TV

    VU 43-UH 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The VU 43-UH 43 inch LED 4K TV sells for Rs. 22,999 making it one of the most affordable 4K television. This model comes with a dedicated cricket mode for enhanced sports watching experience.

    iFFalcon 43K31 43 inch LED 4K TV
     

    iFFalcon 43K31 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The iFFalcon 43K31 43 inch LED 4K TV is also a 43-inch 4K TV with a retail price of Rs. 23,999 and this model offers support for HDR 10 along with 20W speaker setup for an enhanced movie-watching experience.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch LED 4K TV

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch LED 4K TV costs Rs. 24,999 and features a great 4K panel with support for Android TV OS. Not just that, the TV also has a 20W speaker setup and offers various I/O options to connect external home theatre.

    Thomson 43 OATH 1000 43 inch LED 4K TV

    Thomson 43 OATH 1000 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The Thomson 43 OATH 1000 43 inch LED 4K TV also sells for Rs. 24,999 and comes with built-in Netflix support. This model also runs on Android TV OS and offers a great value-for-money.

    Kodak 43CA2022 43 inch LED 4K TV

    Kodak 43CA2022 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The Kodak 43CA2022 43 inch LED 4K TV retails for Rs. 22,999 and it has a 60Hz refresh rate panel with good color reproduction accompanied by a 20W speaker setup.

    TCL 43P8E 43 inch LED 4K TV

    TCL 43P8E 43 inch LED 4K TV

    The TCL 43P8E 43 inch LED 4K TV now available for Rs. 22,999 and this model has a thin bezel design with a higher screen-to-body ratio. This model also offers support for apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X