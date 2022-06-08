ENGLISH

    Croma Special Sale On Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, And More

    By
    |

    Croma Special sale brings attractive offers on Amazon products such as Fire TV Stick Lite, Echo Dot, and more. There are also additional cashback offers for ICICI Bank holders. During the sale, you can get Amazon devices with up to a 50 percent discount. Now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available at Rs. 2,299, while the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is selling for Rs. 5,649.

     

    So, if you are planning to buy an Amazon product, you can visit Croma to grab your favorite one. Besides, here we're listing all Amazon devices with their discount price that you can now purchase from Croma.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 : MRP: Rs. 2,999 (23% Off)

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available at 23% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New and Improved Smart Speaker with Alexa

    Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New and Improved Smart Speaker with Alexa

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,399 : MRP: Rs. 4,499 (47% Off)

    Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available at 47% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,399 onwards during the sale.

    All-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
     

    All-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,099 : MRP: Rs. 4,499 (31% Off)

    All-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is available at 31% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,099 onwards during the sale.

    Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Multimedia Speaker with Built-in Camera

    Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Multimedia Speaker with Built-in Camera

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,649 : MRP: Rs. 8,999 (48% Off)

    Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Multimedia Speaker with Built-in Camera is available at 48% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,649 onwards during the sale.

    Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Dolby Technology

    Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Dolby Technology

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,649 : MRP: Rs. 9,999 (44% Off)

    Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Dolby Technology is available at 44% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,649 onwards during the sale.

    Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker (B0794JD9JS, Black)

    Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker (B0794JD9JS, Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 : MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% Off)

    Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Alexa Built-in Smart Speake is available at 20% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
