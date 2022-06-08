Croma Special Sale On Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, And More

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 : MRP: Rs. 2,999 (23% Off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available at 23% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New and Improved Smart Speaker with Alexa

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,399 : MRP: Rs. 4,499 (47% Off)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available at 47% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,399 onwards during the sale.

All-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,099 : MRP: Rs. 4,499 (31% Off)

All-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is available at 31% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,099 onwards during the sale.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Multimedia Speaker with Built-in Camera

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,649 : MRP: Rs. 8,999 (48% Off)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Multimedia Speaker with Built-in Camera is available at 48% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,649 onwards during the sale.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Dolby Technology

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 5,649 : MRP: Rs. 9,999 (44% Off)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Dolby Technology is available at 44% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,649 onwards during the sale.

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker (B0794JD9JS, Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 : MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% Off)

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Gen Alexa Built-in Smart Speake is available at 20% discount during Croma Special Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.