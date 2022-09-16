Exclusive: Acer to Soon Launch 70-Inch Premium Smart TV, Audio Peripherals in India Features oi-Vivek

Acer recently launched a premium series of smart TVs -- the Acer TV S series and the TV H series with features like a 4K UHD display, Dolby Atmos, Vision Support, and up to 60W speaker setup. Post the product launch, we had an opportunity to interact with Mr. Anand Dubey, CEO, of Indkal Technologies the brand licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India.

Here is what we learned from Mr. Anand Dubey regarding the company's current lineup of products and plans for the upcoming days.

How The Acer TV I-Series Is Different From S And H Series?

In response to this question, Anand said "philosophically, what we want to do is make sure that we present a buying option to each type of customer. What that means is, playing across a wider segment with a wider spectrum of products.

When we launched the I-series in July, it was an effort to bring more value segment products that appeal to a set of customers who look for a value product in terms of specifications. These products meet the basic standards of the product being spec-heavy, having a great picture quality, and audio, but being affordable at the same time.

A lot of high-end features were still missing from that segment because typically those are not the kind of things that appeal to certain customers. With the S and the H series, we have taken another step to put that portfolio in place. These are much more premium sets of products that are heavy on specs and are also loaded with a lot of features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

He further said that the company has sort of redeveloped the entire series with features like 60-Watt front-firing speaker setup on the H series. The S series smart TV comes in 32-inch (HD) and 65-inch (UHD) with a 40watt and 50watt speaker setup. Similarly, the H series comes in 43, 50, and 55-inch (UHD) models, all featuring a 60W speaker setup.

The S series of Acer TVs have a front-firing speaker setup that looks like a sound bar hence the name "S". While the H series has a regular bottom-firing speaker setup with a much higher audio output.

Anand said that the I-series was sort of an evolution from the products that we were selling earlier. It came with a slightly dated Android 9 OS and a lot of key-value additions were missing. Hence, the S and the H series come with the latest Android 11 TV OS with features like MEMC.

He further said that the Acer TV series will also be available at a discounted price during the Diwali season. Anand also confirmed that the company is launching a new 70-inch smart TV with Android 11 TV OS, bezel-less design, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Is Acer Home Entertainment Business Planning To Introduce Any New Category Of Products?

Anand answered, "we will complement the current line of televisions with home audio products very soon under a sub-brand" The brand will launch products like sound bars and home theater systems very soon in India.

