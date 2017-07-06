First Xbox to latest Xbox One X: What was upgraded in every consecutive variant?

In an attempt to counter Sony's Play Station, Redmond giant introduced its very own gaming console in the name of Xbox in 2001. For the starters, Xbox is a gaming console, where a person plays the games with a controller.

It was launched one year after the PlayStation 2 and at the same time as the Nintendo GameCube. Today, we are going to have a look at the evolution of the Xbox in chronological order.

Xbox The first Xbox was launched in 2001, which was engineered by DirectX Box members. Shortened to Xbox, this is the first gaming console to have a hard drive to save the game without a memory card. It also had an ethernet port for broadband connection. With the combination of Internet and Xbox Live subscription, it offered a steady online experience like none other. Another reason they gave to buy this console is its games like Halo, Fable and much more. Xbox 360 This was launched in 4 years later, which is 2005. However, this device was criticized by some for hardware failures caused by overheating and the red ring of death. However, some hit titles in the Xbox calmed the waters. Also, with this edition, the company has added a significant device called Kinect. A Kinect is a sensor that enables the user to control and interact with their 360 without a controller, simply by using gestures and voice commands. Xbox One This edition of Xbox One was launched in 2013, and designed to be always on, in a low-power state, whenever it's not being used. Moreover, you can control various aspects of the device by voice command itself. Another, a feature that sets apart is that, the Xbox One lets you watch live TV directly from your console. This edition also came up with enhanced Kinect that can recognise you and instantly log you into your personalized home screen. In addition to that, it also comes pre-installed with Skype, that allows the users to video chat with up to four people. Xbox One X Xbox One X a.ka. Project Scorpio was launched recently at the E3 conference a few weeks back. Microsoft also touted this as one of the most powerful machines in the world right now for gaming. The Xbox One X supports 4K and HDR gaming at up to 60 frames per second. This console supports Ultra HD Blu-rays, which support all the resolution, color gamut, and frame rates. However, the Xbox One X will go on sale this November at $499